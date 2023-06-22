Blind Equation announces ‘Death Awaits’ LP for Prosthetic, shares “Never Getting Better”

Chicago's self-described "emotional cybergrind" act Blind Equation has signed to Prosthetic Records and announced a followup to 2021's Life Is Pain called Death Awaits, due September 15 via their new label home (pre-order). The album was written, recorded, produced, and mixed by Blind Equation, and it has guest vocals from Rat Jesu and DEATHTRIPPA. The first single is "Never Getting Better," a negative, anxious song that seamlessly fuses together elements of synthpop, hyperpop, metalcore, digital grind, emo, trap, and more. Listen and watch the Adrian Dabu-directed video below.

Main member James McHenry says:

DEATH AWAITS is the album I have always been wanting to make for Blind Equation, and I feel like this is the perfect time to do so. This album demonstrates strong influence from black metal, modern hyperpop & cloud rap, eurotrance and a wide variety of genres through the Blind Equation songwriting and production lens. I am excited to release something that progresses the project’s sound to the next step, and opens up a whole new world of what Blind Equation could be. I am thrilled to be releasing this album through Prosthetic Records and be a part of an amazing roster of bands pushing the boundaries of metal. It is absolutely surreal to be releasing a “pop cybergrind” album on the same label that helped grow my taste as a metalhead growing up. On top of that, they share a similar vision as I do and have been very helpful and supportive of my chaotic ideas for the project along the way. I couldn’t be happier to be a part of such a great team.

Tracklist

1. death awaits

2. speedrunning life

3. you betrayed the ones you loved

4. fade away

5. choke

6. never getting better

7. killing me [Ft. Rat Jesu]

8. suffering in silence [Ft. DEATHTRIPPA]

9. warmth

10. the last glimpse of me