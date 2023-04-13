blink-182 added to Coachella Friday!
Coachella revealed their 2023 schedule, and it includes a surprise addition on Friday (4/14): blink-182! They'll perform at 6:45 in the Sahara Tent, marking the beginning of their massive reunion tour.
blink-182's tour, which reunites their classic lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker, was originally scheduled to begin in Mexico in March, but the first leg of Latin American dates were postponed while Travis had surgery on his ring finger, after injuring it in early February.
After Coachella, blink's shows resume on May 4 in St. Paul, MN. See all dates below.
BLINK-182: 2023-2024 TOUR
May 4, 2023 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
May 6, 2023 Chicago, IL United Center
May 7, 2023 Chicago, IL United Center
May 9, 2023 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
May 11, 2023 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
May 12, 2023 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
May 15, 2023 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
May 16, 2023 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
May 17, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
May 19, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
May 20, 2023 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
May 21, 2023 Boston, MA TD Garden
May 23, 2023 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
May 24, 2023 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
May 26, 2023 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Arena
May 27, 2023 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
May 27-28, 2023 Atlantic City, NJ Adjacent Festival
June 14, 2023 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
June 16, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium
June 17, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium
June 19, 2023 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
June 20, 2023 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
June 22, 2023 San Jose, CA SAP Center
June 23, 2023 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
June 25, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
June 27, 2023 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
June 29, 2023 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
June 30, 2023 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
July 3, 2023 Denver, CO Ball Arena
July 5, 2023 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
July 7, 2023 Austin, TX Moody Center
July 8, 2023 Houston, TX Toyota Center
July 10, 2023 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
July 11, 2023 Sunrise, FL FLA Live Arena
July 13, 2023 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
July 14, 2023 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
July 16, 2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
September 1, 2023 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
September 2, 2023 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
September 4, 2023 Belfast, UK SSE Arena
September 5, 2023 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
September 8, 2023 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
September 9, 2023 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
September 12, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
September 13, 2023 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena
September 14, 2023 Oslo, Norway Spektrum
September 16, 2023 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena
September 17, 2023 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena
September 19, 2023 Prague, Czech Republic O2 Arena
September 20, 2023 Vienna, Austria Stadthalle
October 2, 2023 Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena
October 3, 2023 Madrid, Spain Wizink Centre
October 4, 2023 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi
October 6, 2023 Bologna, Italy Unipol Arena
October 8, 2023 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
October 9, 2023 Paris, France Accor Arena
October 11, 2023 London, UK The O2
October 12, 2023 London, UK The O2
October 14, 2023 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena
October 15, 2023 Manchester, UK AO Arena
October 16, 2023 Manchester, UK AO Arena
October 21, 2023 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young Festival
October 22, 2023 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young Festival
February 8, 2024 Perth, Western Australia RAC Arena
February 9, 2024 Perth, Western Australia RAC Arena
February 11, 2024 Adelaide, South Australia Entertainment Centre
February 13, 2024 Melbourne, Victoria Rod Laver Arena
February 14, 2024 Melbourne, Victoria Rod Laver Arena
February 16, 2024 Sydney, New South Wales Qudos Bank Arena
February 17, 2024 Sydney, New South Wales Qudos Bank Arena
February 19, 2024 Brisbane, Queensland Entertainment Centre
February 20, 2024 Brisbane, Queensland Entertainment Centre
February 21, 2024 Brisbane, Queensland Entertainment Centre
February 23, 2024 Sydney, Australia Qudos Bank Arena
February 24, 2024 Sydney, Australia Qudos Bank Arena
February 26, 2024 Melbourne, Australia Christchurch Arena
February 27, 2024 Melbourne, Australia Christchurch Arena
March 1, 2024 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena
March 4, 2024 Chirstchurch, NZ Christchurch Arena
--