blink-182 and Turnstile began tour in St. Paul (setlists, videos)

After making their return to the stage at Coachella weekends one and two, blink-182 began their first proper headlining tour with the classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker since 2014 at St. Paul, MN's Xcel Energy Center last night (5/4). Turnstile opened, as they will on all North American dates.

They played a lot of the same songs they played at Coachella, but opened with "Anthem Part Two" this time, and they also played a couple from their last album with Tom, 2011's underrated Neighborhoods ("Up All Night" and "Ghost on the Dancefloor," the latter of which they hadn't played at all since Tom left), and they did two songs from the Matt Skiba era ("Bored to Death" and "Cynical"). They also did "Adam's Song" for the first time with Tom since 2009.

Meanwhile, Turnstile (with a new touring guitarist in place of Take Offense's Greg Cerwonka who joined after original guitarist Brady Ebert's departure) played 10 of the 15 songs from their breakthrough 2021 album Glow On, and two from its 2018 predecessor Time & Space ("Real Thing" and "Big Smile"). Check out videos and setlists from both bands' sets below.

The tour hits the NYC-area on May 19 at Madison Square Garden, May 20 at UBS Arena, and May 24 at Barclays Center (tickets). blink and Turnstile also both play Atlantic City's Adjacent Fest.

For more, read our blink-182 album ranking and The road to 'Glow On' - a guide to Turnstile's back catalog.

blink-182 Setlist (via)

Anthem Part Two

The Rock Show

Family Reunion

Man Overboard

Feeling This

Reckless Abandon

Dysentery Gary

Up All Night (First time live since 2016, first time with Tom since 2014)

Dumpweed

EDGING

Aliens Exist

Cynical (First time with Tom)

Don't Leave Me

Happy Holidays, You Bastard

Stay Together for the Kids

Always

Down

Bored to Death (First time with Tom)

I Miss You

Adam's Song (First time with Tom since 2009)

Ghost on the Dancefloor (First time live since 2014)

What's My Age Again?

First Date (with Ramones "Pinhead" intro sang by Mark, and "Blitzkrieg Bop" intro sang by Tom)

All the Small Things

Dammit (With Vanilla Ice "Ice Ice Baby" tease)

Turnstile Setlist (via)

MYSTERY

T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)

ENDLESS

UNDERWATER BOI

DON'T PLAY

FLY AGAIN

Real Thing

Big Smile

NEW HEART DESIGN

BLACKOUT

ALIEN LOVE CALL

HOLIDAY