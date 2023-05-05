blink-182 and Turnstile began tour in St. Paul (setlists, videos)
After making their return to the stage at Coachella weekends one and two, blink-182 began their first proper headlining tour with the classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker since 2014 at St. Paul, MN's Xcel Energy Center last night (5/4). Turnstile opened, as they will on all North American dates.
They played a lot of the same songs they played at Coachella, but opened with "Anthem Part Two" this time, and they also played a couple from their last album with Tom, 2011's underrated Neighborhoods ("Up All Night" and "Ghost on the Dancefloor," the latter of which they hadn't played at all since Tom left), and they did two songs from the Matt Skiba era ("Bored to Death" and "Cynical"). They also did "Adam's Song" for the first time with Tom since 2009.
Meanwhile, Turnstile (with a new touring guitarist in place of Take Offense's Greg Cerwonka who joined after original guitarist Brady Ebert's departure) played 10 of the 15 songs from their breakthrough 2021 album Glow On, and two from its 2018 predecessor Time & Space ("Real Thing" and "Big Smile"). Check out videos and setlists from both bands' sets below.
The tour hits the NYC-area on May 19 at Madison Square Garden, May 20 at UBS Arena, and May 24 at Barclays Center (tickets). blink and Turnstile also both play Atlantic City's Adjacent Fest.
For more, read our blink-182 album ranking and The road to 'Glow On' - a guide to Turnstile's back catalog.
blink-182 Setlist (via)
Anthem Part Two
The Rock Show
Family Reunion
Man Overboard
Feeling This
Reckless Abandon
Dysentery Gary
Up All Night (First time live since 2016, first time with Tom since 2014)
Dumpweed
EDGING
Aliens Exist
Cynical (First time with Tom)
Don't Leave Me
Happy Holidays, You Bastard
Stay Together for the Kids
Always
Down
Bored to Death (First time with Tom)
I Miss You
Adam's Song (First time with Tom since 2009)
Ghost on the Dancefloor (First time live since 2014)
What's My Age Again?
First Date (with Ramones "Pinhead" intro sang by Mark, and "Blitzkrieg Bop" intro sang by Tom)
All the Small Things
Dammit (With Vanilla Ice "Ice Ice Baby" tease)
Turnstile Setlist (via)
MYSTERY
T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)
ENDLESS
UNDERWATER BOI
DON'T PLAY
FLY AGAIN
Real Thing
Big Smile
NEW HEART DESIGN
BLACKOUT
ALIEN LOVE CALL
HOLIDAY