blink-182 began NYC-area run at Madison Square Garden with Turnstile (pics, video, setlist)

blink-182 began their reunion tour with their classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker earlier this month (although their first shows back together were at weekends one and two of Coachella), and on Friday (5/19) they hit Madison Square Garden for the first of a few NYC-area dates. They've been sticking mainly to the same setlist, with the majority of songs coming from 1999's Enema of the State and 2001's Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, and also including their first song with Tom in 10 years, "Edging," as well as "Bored to Death" and "Cynical" from the Matt Skiba era, among others. See their Friday setlist in full below.

Turnstile are opening the whole North American portion of the tour, and their set pulled mainly from their excellent 2021 breakthrough Glow On; unlike their headlining shows touring that album, though, they didn't play Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" over the PA as intro music.

Check out pictures from both sets and attendee-taken videos from the MSG show below.

Up next for blink-182 and Turnstile are shows at Elmont, NY's UBS Arena on Saturday (5/20), Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Wednesday (5/24), and Atlantic City's Adjacent Fest on Memorial Day Weekend.

SETLIST: BLINK-182 @ MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, 5/19/2023

Anthem Part Two

The Rock Show

Family Reunion

Man Overboard

Feeling This

Reckless Abandon

Violence

Up All Night

Dysentery Gary

Dumpweed

EDGING

Aliens Exist

Cynical

Happy Holidays, You Bastard

Stay Together for the Kids

Always

Down

Bored to Death

I Miss You

Adam's Song

Ghost on the Dance Floor

What's My Age Again?

First Date (with Ramones' "Pinhead" intro sung by Mark, and "Blitzkrieg Bop" intro sung by Tom)

All the Small Things

Dammit (With snippet of "No Scrubs" by TLC)