blink-182 postpone start of reunion tour as Travis Barker undergoes finger surgery
blink-182 were set to begin their massive reunion tour, featuring their classic lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLongue, and Travis Barker, later this month in Latin America, with a North American leg to follow starting in May. However, they've been forced to postpone the initial Latin American leg to 2024 as Travis Barker undergoes surgery on his ring finger. Sharing the news in a video message on Instagram, DeLonge called it a "freak accident that no one saw coming."
"Travis needs to go in and have surgery on his finger, and we have to get that well, and we have to get that strong before we can do anything else," he continued. Watch his message below.
Barker injured his finger in early February; "I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments," he wrote at the time. More recently, he posted on Instagram that he'd be getting surgery, sharing a couple of pictures of his deformed finger. Get well soon, Travis - here's hoping for a speedy recovery!
BLINK-182: POSTPONED 2023 TOUR
March 11, 2023 Tijuana, MX Imperial GNP
March 14, 2023 Lima, Peru Estadio San Marcos
March 17-19, 2023 Buenos Aires, Argentina Lollapalooza Argentina
March 17-19, 2023 Santiago, Chile Lollapalooza Chile
March 21-22, 2023 Asuncion, Paraguay Asuncionico
March 23-26, 2023 Bogotá, Colombia Estereo Picnic
March 24-26, 2023 São Paulo, Brazil Lollapalooza Brasil
March 28, 2023 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes
March 29, 2023 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes
March 31, 2023 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes
April 1, 2023 Monterrey, MX Tecate Pa'l Norte
BLINK-182: 2023-2024 TOUR
