blink-182 postpone start of reunion tour as Travis Barker undergoes finger surgery

blink-182 were set to begin their massive reunion tour, featuring their classic lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLongue, and Travis Barker, later this month in Latin America, with a North American leg to follow starting in May. However, they've been forced to postpone the initial Latin American leg to 2024 as Travis Barker undergoes surgery on his ring finger. Sharing the news in a video message on Instagram, DeLonge called it a "freak accident that no one saw coming."

"Travis needs to go in and have surgery on his finger, and we have to get that well, and we have to get that strong before we can do anything else," he continued. Watch his message below.

Barker injured his finger in early February; "I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments," he wrote at the time. More recently, he posted on Instagram that he'd be getting surgery, sharing a couple of pictures of his deformed finger. Get well soon, Travis - here's hoping for a speedy recovery!

BLINK-182: POSTPONED 2023 TOUR

March 11, 2023 Tijuana, MX Imperial GNP

March 14, 2023 Lima, Peru Estadio San Marcos

March 17-19, 2023 Buenos Aires, Argentina Lollapalooza Argentina

March 17-19, 2023 Santiago, Chile Lollapalooza Chile

March 21-22, 2023 Asuncion, Paraguay Asuncionico

March 23-26, 2023 Bogotá, Colombia Estereo Picnic

March 24-26, 2023 São Paulo, Brazil Lollapalooza Brasil

March 28, 2023 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes

March 29, 2023 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes

March 31, 2023 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes

April 1, 2023 Monterrey, MX Tecate Pa'l Norte

BLINK-182: 2023-2024 TOUR

May 4, 2023 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

May 6, 2023 Chicago, IL United Center

May 7, 2023 Chicago, IL United Center

May 9, 2023 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

May 11, 2023 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

May 12, 2023 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

May 15, 2023 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

May 16, 2023 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 17, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

May 19, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

May 20, 2023 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

May 21, 2023 Boston, MA TD Garden

May 23, 2023 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

May 24, 2023 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

May 26, 2023 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Arena

May 27, 2023 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

May 27-28, 2023 Atlantic City, NJ Adjacent Festival

June 14, 2023 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

June 16, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

June 17, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

June 19, 2023 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

June 20, 2023 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

June 22, 2023 San Jose, CA SAP Center

June 23, 2023 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

June 25, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

June 27, 2023 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

June 29, 2023 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

June 30, 2023 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

July 3, 2023 Denver, CO Ball Arena

July 5, 2023 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

July 7, 2023 Austin, TX Moody Center

July 8, 2023 Houston, TX Toyota Center

July 10, 2023 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

July 11, 2023 Sunrise, FL FLA Live Arena

July 13, 2023 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

July 14, 2023 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

July 16, 2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

September 1, 2023 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

September 2, 2023 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

September 4, 2023 Belfast, UK SSE Arena

September 5, 2023 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

September 8, 2023 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

September 9, 2023 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

September 12, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

September 13, 2023 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena

September 14, 2023 Oslo, Norway Spektrum

September 16, 2023 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena

September 17, 2023 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena

September 19, 2023 Prague, Czech Republic O2 Arena

September 20, 2023 Vienna, Austria Stadthalle

October 2, 2023 Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena

October 3, 2023 Madrid, Spain Wizink Centre

October 4, 2023 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi

October 6, 2023 Bologna, Italy Unipol Arena

October 8, 2023 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

October 9, 2023 Paris, France Accor Arena

October 11, 2023 London, UK The O2

October 12, 2023 London, UK The O2

October 14, 2023 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

October 15, 2023 Manchester, UK AO Arena

October 16, 2023 Manchester, UK AO Arena

October 21, 2023 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young Festival

October 22, 2023 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young Festival

February 8, 2024 Perth, Western Australia RAC Arena

February 9, 2024 Perth, Western Australia RAC Arena

February 11, 2024 Adelaide, South Australia Entertainment Centre

February 13, 2024 Melbourne, Victoria Rod Laver Arena

February 14, 2024 Melbourne, Victoria Rod Laver Arena

February 16, 2024 Sydney, New South Wales Qudos Bank Arena

February 17, 2024 Sydney, New South Wales Qudos Bank Arena

February 19, 2024 Brisbane, Queensland Entertainment Centre

February 20, 2024 Brisbane, Queensland Entertainment Centre

February 21, 2024 Brisbane, Queensland Entertainment Centre

February 23, 2024 Sydney, Australia Qudos Bank Arena

February 24, 2024 Sydney, Australia Qudos Bank Arena

February 26, 2024 Melbourne, Australia Christchurch Arena

February 27, 2024 Melbourne, Australia Christchurch Arena

March 1, 2024 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena

March 4, 2024 Chirstchurch, NZ Christchurch Arena