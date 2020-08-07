blink-182 return to skate punk on new song “Quarantine” (listen)

blink-182 producer John Feldmann recently said that the band were "getting in touch with their roots" during the recording sessions for their new music, and you can very much hear that on their just-released single "Quarantine," a catchy pop punk/skate punk ripper that would've fit right in on Enema of the State or Take Off Your Pants and Jacket. According to Exclaim, this one was just recorded by longtime members Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, with no involvement from Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba, who replaced Tom Delonge in 2015. You can probably guess what the lyrics about going by the title, and yeah it's a little on the nose, but if you miss when blink-182 just made catchy, unfussy punk songs, you might wanna give this one a spin. Listen and watch the video below.

In recent related news, Travis Barker released a song with Run The Jewels and Mark Hoppus was the first guest on Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins' new video podcast.

Also: Joyce Manor, Rozwell Kid, Adult Mom, Spirit Night, Lisa Prank, Retirement Party, and others released a Mark Hoppus-approved tribute to blink-182's Dude Ranch today, and Christian Lee Hutson released a covers EP that includes a stripped-down, folky rendition of blink-182's "Going Away to College."

