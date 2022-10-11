blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge, announce tour with Turnstile

Looks like the rumors have finally come true! blink-182 have officially reunited their classic lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker for their first tour in nearly a decade! Making this even more amazing, the tour includes support from Turnstile on all North American dates!

blink and Turnstile will hit the NYC-area for shows on May 19 at Madison Square Garden, May 20 at UBS Arena, and May 24 at Barclays Center. Tickets go on sale Monday (10/17) at 10 AM local with presales starting Wednesday (10/12).

blink are also playing When We Were Young Festival 2023 on October 21, and you can sign up for presale tickets for that now. They've also got Latin America shows, a Europe tour with The Story So Far, and a 2024 Australia/New Zealand tour with Rise Against. All dates are listed below.

blink will also release the new single "Edging" this Friday (10/14), and that'll be their first song released by The Mark, Tom, and Travis Show in 10 years.

Meanwhile, Turnstile are on tour now and we just caught them at Brooklyn Mirage (pics, review) last week.

blink-182 -- 2023/2024 Tour Dates

LATIN AMERICA

+With Support from Wallows

March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos+

March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes+

April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA

NORTH AMERICA

*With Support from Turnstile

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena*

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium*

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena*

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center*

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Jun 39 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena*

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

EUROPE

^With Support from The Story So Far

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro^

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena^

Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena^

Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis^

Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena^

Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena^

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena^

Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum^

Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena^

Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena^

Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena^

Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle^

Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena^

Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre^

Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi^

Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena^

Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome^

Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena^

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2^

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena^

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^

Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

2024 TOUR DATES:

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND

!With Support from Rise Against

Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena!

Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena!

Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena!

--

