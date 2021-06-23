blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has been diagnosed with cancer

Very sad news: blink-182 co-founder/co-frontman and pop punk hero Mark Hoppus has been diagnosed with cancer. He writes:

For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.

We're hoping Mark pulls through, and sending our best to him and his friends and family! Stay tuned for any further updates.

Mark's former bandmate Tom DeLonge tweeted, "I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack"