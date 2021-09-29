blink-182’s Mark Hoppus says he’s cancer free!

Great news: after undergoing chemotherapy, blink-182 co-founder/co-frontman Mark Hoppus says he is now cancer free! He shared the news in a message on social media, writing:

Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?

Mark first revealed his cancer diagnosis in June, saying that, at the time, he had been getting chemo for three months, and still had "months of treatment ahead." In July, he gave an update on his condition, saying that "scans indicate that the chemo is working," and that it was "the best possible news."

In his most recent update before today's, last week, Mark said he had "Walked three and a half miles, my energy and mood are better, and I find out next week if the chemo worked let’s fuckin GOOOOOO."