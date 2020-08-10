blink-182’s Tom DeLonge will “shed new light on UFOs” in Comic Con livestream

As conventions, like festivals, are off right now due to coronavirus, ReedPOP, producers of New York Comic Con, Emerald City Comic Con, Keystone Comic Con, and more, is throwing a virtual con this month. Metaverse happens from August 13-16.

Special guests, meet and greets, and panels are still being unveiled for Metaverse, but here's one, announced today, that caught our eye. Noted UFO expert and former blink-182 member Tom DeLonge will be appearing in conversation with UFO hunter and former intelligence officer Luis Elizondo, who currently works for Tom's To The Stars company. The panel, "Can Blink 182's Tom DeLonge Uncover US Government UFO Secrets?" streams on Sunday, August 16 at 12:30 PM ET on NYCC's YouTube.

Meanwhile here's more on Metaverse:

Fans, otakus, cosplayers, readers and gamers assemble! ReedPop invites you to join us on our journey into the Metaverse. What is the Metaverse, you ask? It is a virtual realm, the sum of all fandoms, delivered by ReedPop, the organizers of Emerald City Comic Con, MCM Comic Con, and more. You’ll encounter one-of-a-kind interactive experiences with your favorite celebs and creators, discover new releases, explore a rich exhibitor marketplace, get access to sweet merchandise, and connect with other fans from across the globe to celebrate all things pop culture. The ReedPop crew loves running events for you. Building your geek home away from home is the reason we get out of bed in the morning. Since we can’t do that in-person this summer, we’ve worked hard to create a space to bring the fun of our events to you digitally. Throughout the coming months, we’ll be adding new features to bring the experiences you love to the comfort of your home screen. Join us August 13-16 for our first trip from the Metaverse. It’s time to unite online with others who share your passions and celebrate your fandoms!

Watch a trailer below, and stay tuned for more from Metaverse.

--

blink-182 Albums Ranked Worst to Best

SEE ALSO: 15 best blink-182 side project songs