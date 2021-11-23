Bloc Party announce new album ‘Alpha Games,’ share new song “Traps”

Bloc Party have announced their sixth album, Alpha Games, the followup to 2016's Hymns. It's their second album without the band's original rhythm section of Matt Tong and Gordon Moakes, and their first with new drummer Louise Bartle (who provided backing vocals on Hymns but hadn't officially joined the band as a drummer yet). It was produced by Nick Launay and Adam Greenspan (Nick Cave, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, IDLES) and it arrives April 29 via Infectious / BMG (pre-order). First single "Traps" is a revved-up, danceable, punky song, and if you miss the Bloc Party of Silent Alarm, you might find this scratches a similar itch.

"From the moment we wrote ‘Traps’, we knew it had to be the first thing people heard from this album," Kele Okereke said. "Playing it in soundchecks on our last tour before it was finished and hearing how it sounded in those big rooms and outdoors." Stream it and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. Day Drinker

2. Traps

3. You Should Know the Truth

4. Callum Is a Snake

5. Rough Justice

6. The Girls Are Fighting

7. Of Things Yet to Come

8. Sex Magik

9. By Any Means Necessary

10. In Situ

11. If We Get Caught

12. The Peace Offering

