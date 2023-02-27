Bloc Party announce NYC & DC headlining shows during Paramore tour

Bloc Party have announced a pair of headlining shows amidst their tour with Paramore. "During our summer vacation with Paramore we have a few days off - so we've decided to fill them with a couple of intimate shows at 9:30 Club & Brooklyn Steel," the band writes. The NYC date is on May 28 at Brooklyn Steel, and tickets go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10am.

Bloc Party's dates with Paramore and Genesis Owusu begin in May, and include NYC shows right after the Brooklyn Steel date, on May 30 and 31 at Madison Square Garden. All dates below.

Bloc Party -- 2023 Tour Dates

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*×

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*×

Sat May 27 – Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Sun May 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*×

Wed May 31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*×

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*×

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*×

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*×

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*×

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*×

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*×

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*×

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*×

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*×

* = supporting Paramore

× = with Genesis Owusu