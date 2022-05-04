Blonde Redhead announce 2 special shows at Le Poisson Rouge (BV presale)

Blonde Redhead have announced two special shows at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on June 14 & 15 as part of the venue's 14th anniversary celebration. Night 1 is a career-spanning "Best Of" set that will also feature brand new songs, while Night 2 is "Choose Your Own Adventure," with a setlist chosen by ticket-buyers.

You can get tickets early for Night 1 and Night 2 with the BrooklynVegan presale that starts Thursday, May 5 at 3 PM. UPDATE: Use password BVREDHEAD.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for both nights go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 6 at noon.

Blonde Redhead toured with Tool earlier this year and will play Austin's Oblivion Access festival later this month. With the band promising to play new music at the LPR show, let's hope a new album is on the way -- their most recent is 2014's Barragán.