Blonde Redhead have announced intimate shows in Los Angeles and NYC in June. The L.A. show is at Zebulon on 6/7 with Rachel Bobbitt and Kai Tak, while NYC is at Baby's All Right on 6/14 with special guests TBA. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 AM local time.

Intimate shows like this often mean something's about to get announced. We have no idea, but there hasn't been a new Blonde Redhead album in almost a decade. Stay turned.

