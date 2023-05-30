Blonde Redhead announce new album and tour, share “Snowman”
Blonde Redhead are back with their first album nine years -- it's titled Sit Down for Dinner and will be out September 29 via section1. The trio worked on it over five years, recording in New York City, upstate New York, Milan and Tuscany, and the title reflects their desire for moments to slow down. “I know a lot of people eat and run, eat in front of their TV, or donʼt care about it too much—and thatʼs OK—but we really do,” says Simone Pace. “Itʼs a moment for us to sit down and have time with each other.”
The first single from the album is "Snowman." Says Amedeo Pace, "I got inspired to write a song that only had two chords and a melody that would live and float between them. ʻSnowmanʼ is about how it can be a blessing or a curse to be invisible and undetectable, and how itʼs something we all feel and desire at times.” You can listen to that below.
To celebrate the new album, Blonde Redhead are throwing Sit Down for Dinner dinners in New York, Los Angeles, Paris and London. The NYC event is at Public Records on September 28 and like in the other cities it comes with a signed copy of Sit Down for Dinner, a limited edition section1 magazine, and dinner with the band. It's limited to 50 attendees and more info on the NYC event is here.
Blonde Redhead have also announced a fall tour that includes an NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on November 10. Tickets for fall dates go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 AM local time. The band are also playing very intimate shows in Los Angeles and Brooklyn in June which are both sold out. All tour dates are listed below.
Sit Down for Dinner:
1. Snowman
2. Kiss Her Kiss Her
3. Not for Me
4. Melody Experiment
5. Rest of Her Life
6. Sit Down for Dinner Pt 1
7. Sit Down for Dinner Pt 2
8. I Thought You Should Know
9. Before
10. If
11. Via Savona
Blonde Redhead Sit Down for Dinner Vinyl + Dinner Bundle Dates:
Sat. Sep. 23 - Paris, FR @ Montezuma Cafe
Mon. Sep. 25 - London, UK @ Brilliant Corners
Thu. Sep. 28 - New York, NY @ Public Records
Sun. Oct. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Chainsaw
Blonde Redhead Tour Dates
Fri. June 2 - McGill, NV @ Schellraiser Music Festival
Wed. June 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon - SOLD OUT
Wed. June 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Babyʼs All Right - SOLD OUT
Thu. July 20 - London, UK @ The Lexington - SOLD OUT
Thu. Aug. 31 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater (supporting Phantogram) Mon. Oct. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Wed. Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Fri. Oct. 20 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Sat. Oct. 21 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
Tue. Oct. 24 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Wed. Oct. 25 - Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
Fri. Oct. 27 - Austin, TX @ TBA
Sat. Oct. 28 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
Mon. Oct. 30 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Tue. Oct. 31 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Thu. Nov. 2 - Toronto, ON @ TBA
Fri. Nov. 3 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD
Sat. Nov. 4 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre Wed. Nov. 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Thu. Nov. 9 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
Fri. Nov. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Mon. Nov. 20 - Genève, CH @ PTR LʼUsine
Tue. Nov. 21 - Parma, IT @ Teatro Regio di Parma
Thu. Nov. 23 - Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9
Fri. Nov. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Hole 44
Sat. Nov. 25 - Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli
Mon. Nov. 27 - Lille, FR @ Aeronef
Tue. Nov. 28 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
Wed. Nov. 29 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
Fri. Dec. 1 - Rennes, FR @ Antipode
Sat. Dec. 2 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
Sun. Dec. 3 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
Tue. Dec. 5 - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique) Wed. Dec. 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Thu. Dec. 7 - Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver
Sat. Dec. 9 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club Sun. Dec. 10 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla
Tue. Dec. 12 - London, UK @ Village Underground