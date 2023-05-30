Blonde Redhead announce new album and tour, share “Snowman”

Blonde Redhead are back with their first album nine years -- it's titled Sit Down for Dinner and will be out September 29 via section1. The trio worked on it over five years, recording in New York City, upstate New York, Milan and Tuscany, and the title reflects their desire for moments to slow down. “I know a lot of people eat and run, eat in front of their TV, or donʼt care about it too much—and thatʼs OK—but we really do,” says Simone Pace. “Itʼs a moment for us to sit down and have time with each other.”

The first single from the album is "Snowman." Says Amedeo Pace, "I got inspired to write a song that only had two chords and a melody that would live and float between them. ʻSnowmanʼ is about how it can be a blessing or a curse to be invisible and undetectable, and how itʼs something we all feel and desire at times.” You can listen to that below.

To celebrate the new album, Blonde Redhead are throwing Sit Down for Dinner dinners in New York, Los Angeles, Paris and London. The NYC event is at Public Records on September 28 and like in the other cities it comes with a signed copy of Sit Down for Dinner, a limited edition section1 magazine, and dinner with the band. It's limited to 50 attendees and more info on the NYC event is here.

Blonde Redhead have also announced a fall tour that includes an NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on November 10. Tickets for fall dates go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 AM local time. The band are also playing very intimate shows in Los Angeles and Brooklyn in June which are both sold out. All tour dates are listed below.

Sit Down for Dinner:

1. Snowman

2. Kiss Her Kiss Her

3. Not for Me

4. Melody Experiment

5. Rest of Her Life

6. Sit Down for Dinner Pt 1

7. Sit Down for Dinner Pt 2

8. I Thought You Should Know

9. Before

10. If

11. Via Savona

Blonde Redhead Sit Down for Dinner Vinyl + Dinner Bundle Dates:

Sat. Sep. 23 - Paris, FR @ Montezuma Cafe

Mon. Sep. 25 - London, UK @ Brilliant Corners

Thu. Sep. 28 - New York, NY @ Public Records

Sun. Oct. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Chainsaw

Blonde Redhead Tour Dates

Fri. June 2 - McGill, NV @ Schellraiser Music Festival

Wed. June 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon - SOLD OUT

Wed. June 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Babyʼs All Right - SOLD OUT

Thu. July 20 - London, UK @ The Lexington - SOLD OUT

Thu. Aug. 31 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater (supporting Phantogram) Mon. Oct. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Wed. Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Fri. Oct. 20 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 21 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

Tue. Oct. 24 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Wed. Oct. 25 - Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Fri. Oct. 27 - Austin, TX @ TBA

Sat. Oct. 28 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

Mon. Oct. 30 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall

Tue. Oct. 31 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Thu. Nov. 2 - Toronto, ON @ TBA

Fri. Nov. 3 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

Sat. Nov. 4 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre Wed. Nov. 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Thu. Nov. 9 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

Fri. Nov. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Mon. Nov. 20 - Genève, CH @ PTR LʼUsine

Tue. Nov. 21 - Parma, IT @ Teatro Regio di Parma

Thu. Nov. 23 - Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9

Fri. Nov. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Hole 44

Sat. Nov. 25 - Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli

Mon. Nov. 27 - Lille, FR @ Aeronef

Tue. Nov. 28 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Wed. Nov. 29 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

Fri. Dec. 1 - Rennes, FR @ Antipode

Sat. Dec. 2 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

Sun. Dec. 3 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

Tue. Dec. 5 - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique) Wed. Dec. 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Thu. Dec. 7 - Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver

Sat. Dec. 9 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club Sun. Dec. 10 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Tue. Dec. 12 - London, UK @ Village Underground