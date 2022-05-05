Blonde Redhead’s Le Poisson Rouge shows on BrooklynVegan presale (password here)

Blonde Redhead&#8217;s Le Poisson Rouge shows on BrooklynVegan presale (password here)

Tickets for the two Blonde Redhead shows at Le Poisson Rouge go on BrooklynVegan presale today at 3 PM. Use password BVREDHEAD.

Night 1 is a career-spanning "Best Of" set that will also feature brand new songs.

Night 2 is "Choose Your Own Adventure," with a setlist chosen by ticket-buyers.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for the LPR shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 6 at 12 PM.

These shows are in celebration of Le Poisson Rouge's 14th anniversary.

