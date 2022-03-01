Blondie expands tour with The Damned, including 2 NYC shows

Blondie will be on the Against the Odds tour starting next month, including a couple California shows in May with The Damned after they both play Cruel World Fest. They've just announced a new leg of the tour happening in August, which are all with The Damned. Stops include Boston, NYC, DC, Cincinnati, Nashville, Detroit Chicago and more. All dates are listed below.

NYC gets two nights at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 17 & 18. Tickets for all just announced shows go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand. The presale for the Pier 17 shows starts March 3 at 10 AM -- use password ROOFTOP.

Blondie 2022 Tour Dates

Apr 14, 2022 The Paramount - Huntington, NY, United States

Apr 22, 2022 The SSE Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom - AGAINST THE ODDS

Apr 24, 2022 Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, United Kingdom - AGAINST THE ODDS

Apr 26, 2022 The O2 Arena - London, United Kingdom - AGAINST THE ODDS

Apr 28, 2022 Brighton Centre - Brighton, United Kingdom - AGAINST THE ODDS

Apr 29, 2022 Bonus Arena - Hull, United Kingdom - AGAINST THE ODDS

May 01, 2022 AO Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom - AGAINST THE ODDS

May 02, 2022 M&S Bank Arena - Liverpool, United Kingdom - AGAINST THE ODDS

May 04, 2022 First Direct Arena - Leeds, United Kingdom - AGAINST THE ODDS

May 05, 2022 Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, United Kingdom - AGAINST THE ODDS

May 07, 2022 Utilita Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom - AGAINST THE ODDS

May 14, 2022 Cruel World Festival 2022 - Pasadena, CA, United States

May 15, 2022 Cruel World Festival 2022 - Pasadena, CA, United States

May 17, 2022 The Masonic - San Francisco, CA, United States w/ The Damned

May 18, 2022 Humphreys - San Diego, CA, United States w/ The Damned

May 21, 2022 Corona Capital Guadalajara - Guadalajara, Mexico

Aug 12, 2022 Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater - Mashantucket, CT, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 14, 2022 Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 17, 2022 The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 18, 2022 The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 20, 2022 Xcite Center at Parx Casino - Bensalem, PA, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 21, 2022 The Anthem - Washington, DC, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 23, 2022 The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 24, 2022 Grand Ole Opry House - Nashville, TN, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 26, 2022 Fox Theatre - Detroit - Detroit, MI, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 27, 2022 Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL, United States w/ The Damned