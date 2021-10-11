Blondie & Fab 5 Freddy reissue rare 1981 holiday single with new Cut Chemist remix (listen)

Back in 1981, UK magazine Flexipop gave away a flexi single of an original holiday song by Blondie and Fab 5 Freddy called "Yuletide Throwdown," which was based around an early version of the same instrumental that Blondie ended up using for their new wave/hip hop classic "Rapture." The rare single has been out of print for decades, but now for its 40th anniversary, it's getting its first-ever reissue on 180 gram vinyl, and it comes with a new remix of the track by Cut Chemist (plus a radio edit of that remix). The vinyl comes out November 5 via UMe-Capitol/Numero Group (pre-order), and it's out on streaming services now.

"It has been an impossible amount of time since I believed in Santa Claus, but I could very well believe again if he was Freddy Brathwaite!! Some of my best times have been making music with Chris Stein and Freddy B," Debbie Harry said.

Freddy adds, "In the beginning of my journey into pop culture, Chris & Debbie were among the first to take me and my ideas about hip hop culture seriously and were like mentors to me shining a light along the road and assisting my quest. I’m happy after all this time the world can now hear this fun holiday tune we did way back then!"

And Cut Chemist says, "Blondie and Fab 5 Freddy are two giants in their respective cultures. 'Yuletide Throwdown' is a perfect example of those worlds coming together. Chris Stein’s music and Debbie trading raps with Fab created something entirely new sounding. It was an honor to work on this project as I have been a fan of their work for my entire life."

