Blondie getting their own graphic novel

Punk and new wave icons Blondie have announced that they will be making their official comic book debut in a brand new graphic novel for Z2 Comics and helmed by the creative duo Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti who were behind DC's very popular 2013 Harley Quinn comic relaunch.

The comic is called Against The Odds and, according to Z2, will trace Blondie's career, from with their earliest stint tearing up the Manhattan punk/new wave scene -- hanging out with Andy Warhol and David Bowie and playing Max's Kansas City and CBGB -- to their rise to fame and superstardom. Against The Odds will also take inspiration from some of the group's most iconic tracks and "deep cuts," in addition to the writers' personal connection to the band and the era they come from, too.

"I think it would be impossible to give Blondie and the downtown New York music scene the proper respect and visceral representation it deserves if I didn’t live through it," Palmiotti said in a statement. "My life was comic books and music and there was no more exciting time in my life than when Blondie hit the music scene. Amanda and I are having a blast telling the story of the band and how they went from killing it on stage in small clubs to becoming an unstoppable worldwide sensation."

Amanda adds, "When I was growing up (and still pretty much, to this day), a few of the things I loved were music, comic book heroes, ultra-cool style, and a wicked, wild, and weird sense of humor. Blondie embodies all those things, and when I listen to their music, I can’t not dance. Or if I have to sit and work for long hours, I can’t not at least bounce and bop along in my seat. As a teenager, Debbie Harry was one of the super-heroes I wanted to grow up to be. In fact, I still wanna grow up to be her."

Against All Odds will be out this fall and you can pre-order it now including a standard edition, a hardcover edition and a super deluxe edition that features a silver ink cover, a Blondie music bundle, and more. Check out the cover art by John McCrea below.

Blondie are also getting a new box set via Numero Group.