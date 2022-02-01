Blondie playing US shows, some with The Damned

Blondie have announced three US shows, including two on the West Coast with fellow punk legends The Damned and one in New York (opener TBA). The NY show is at Long Island's Paramount on 4/14 and the West Coast shows are 5/17 at The Masonic in San Francisco and 5/18 at Humphreys in San Diego. Tickets for all three shows go on presale today (2/1) at 10 AM local time (password = AGAINSTALLODDS) and the general on-sale begins Friday (2/4) at 10 AM local.

Blondie also have upcoming UK dates and one in Mexico. All dates are listed below. Last year, Blondie unearthed their rare 1981 holiday single with Fab 5 Freddy, "Yuletide Throwdown," which was based around an early version of the same instrumental that Blondie ended up using for their new wave/hip hop classic "Rapture."

The Damned recently revealed that they'd be reuniting their original lineup for a UK tour (that was postponed to the fall), but it isn't 100% clear which lineup is playing the shows with Blondie.

Blondie -- 2022 Tour Dates

Apr 14, 2022 The Paramount Huntington, NY, United States

Apr 22, 2022 The SSE Hydro Glasgow, United Kingdom

Apr 24, 2022 Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, United Kingdom

Apr 26, 2022 The O2 Arena London, United Kingdom

Apr 28, 2022 Brighton Centre Brighton, United Kingdom

Apr 29, 2022 Bonus Arena Hull, United Kingdom

May 01, 2022 AO Arena Manchester, United Kingdom

May 02, 2022 M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, United Kingdom

May 04, 2022 First Direct Arena Leeds, United Kingdom

May 05, 2022 Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, United Kingdom

May 07, 2022 Utilita Arena Birmingham, United Kingdom

May 17, 2022 The Masonic San Francisco, CA, United States

May 18, 2022 Humphreys San Diego, CA, United States

May 21, 2022 Corona Capital Guadalajara Guadalajara, Mexico