Blondie releasing “definitive” box set, reschedule Long Island show

Blondie will release Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982, a "definitive" box set, on August 26 via UMe and Numero Group. It features 124 tracks, 36 of which are previously unissued, spanning their first six albums for Chrysalis -- Blondie, Plastic Letters, Parallel Lines, Eat To The Beat, Autoamerican, and The Hunter -- and over four dozen demos, alternate versions, and studio outtakes. All tracks have been remastered from the original analog tapes and cut at Abbey Road Studios and the box set also includes: liner notes by music journalist Erin Osmon; track-by-track commentary from Debbie Harry, Chris Stein, Clem Burke, Jimmy Destri, Nigel Harrison, Frank Infante, and Gary Valentine; essays by producers Mike Chapman, Richard Gottehrer, and Ken Shipley; a 120-page illustrated discography; and hundreds of photographs from the time period. Pre-order the 4LP and Super Deluxe editions HERE, and see the full tracklist below.

"It really is a treat to see how far we have come when I listen to these early attempts to capture our ideas on relatively primitive equipment," Debbie Harry says. "Fortunately the essence of being in a band in the early 70's held some of the anti-social, counter culture energies of the groups that were the influencers of the 60's. I am excited about this special collection. When I listen to these old tracks, it puts me there like I am a time traveler. As bad as it was sometimes, it was also equally as good. No regrets. More music."

"I am hopeful that this project will provide a glimpse into the 'process' and some of the journey that the songs took from idea to final form," Chris Stein adds. "Some of this stuff is like early sketches; the old tape machines are like primitive notebooks. The trickiest thing for me was always about getting the melodies out of my head into reality and the changes that would happen along the way."

Meanwhile, Blondie have rescheduled their Long Island, NY show, originally set for April, to August 10 at The Paramount. That's right before the August leg of their Against the Odds tour with The Damned, which includes NYC shows at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 17 and 18. See all dates below.

Super Deluxe Collectors' Edition

Blondie

Side A

1. X Offender

2. Little Girl Lies

3. In The Flesh

4. Look Good In Blue

5. In The Sun

6. A Shark In Jets Clothing

Side B

1. Man Overboard

2. Rip Her To Shreds

3. Rifle Range

4. Kung Fu Girl

5. The Attack Of The Giant Ants

Plastic Letters

Side A

1. Fan Mail

2. Denis

3. Bermuda Triangle Blues (Flight 45)

4. Youth Nabbed As Sniper

5. Contact In Red Square

6. (I'm Always Touched By Your) Presence, Dear

7. I'm On E

Side B

1. I Didn't Have The Nerve To Say No

2. Love At The Pier

3. No Imagination

4. Kidnapper

5. Detroit 442

6. Cautious Lip

Parallel Lines

Side A

1. Hanging On The Telephone

2. One Way Or Another

3. Picture This

4. Fade Away And Radiate

5. Pretty Baby

6. I Know But I Don't Know

Side B

1. 11:59

2. Will Anything Happen

3. Sunday Girl

4. Heart Of Glass

5. I'm Gonna Love You Too

6. Just Go Away

Eat To The Beat

Side A

1. Dreaming

2. The Hardest Part

3. Union City Blue

4. Shayla

5. Eat To The Beat

6. Accidents Never Happen

Side B

1. Die Young Stay Pretty

2. Slow Motion

3. Atomic

4. Sound-A-Sleep

5. Victor

6. Living In The Real World

Autoamerican

Side A

1. Europa

2. Live It Up

3. Here's Looking At You

4. The Tide Is High

5. Angels On The Balcony

6. Go Through It

Side B

1. Do The Dark

2. Rapture

3. Faces

4. T-Birds

5. Walk Like Me

6. Follow Me

The Hunter

Side A

1. Orchid Club

2. Island Of Lost Souls

3. Dragonfly

4. For Your Eyes Only

5. The Beast

Side B

1. War Child

2. Little Caesar

3. Danceway

4. (Can I) Find The Right Words (To Say)

5. English Boys

6. The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game

BONUS TRACKS

7" 45 rpm

1. Moonlight Drive

2. Mr. Sightseer

10" LP Out-takes & rarities ('Out In The Streets')

Side A (1974 Session)

1. Out In The Streets (1974)

2. The Disco Song

3. Sexy Ida

Side B (Betrock Demo)

1. Platinum Blonde

2. The Thin Line

3. Puerto Rico

4. Once I Had A Love (1975)

5. Out In The Streets (1975)

LP 1 Out-takes & rarities ('Plaza Sound')

Side A

1. X Offender (Intro)

2. X Offender (Private Stock Single)

3. In The Sun (Private Stock Single)

4. Little Girl Lies (Private Stock Mix)

5. In The Flesh (Extended Intro)

6. A Shark In Jets Clothing (Take 2)

7. Kung Fu Girls (Take 8)

8. Scenery

Side B

1. Denis (Terry Ellis Mix)

2. Bermuda Triangle Blues - Flight 45 (Take 1)

3. I Didn't Have The Nerve To Say No (Take 1)

4. I'm On E (Take 2)

5. Kidnapper (Take 2)

6. Detroit 442 (Take 2)

7. Poets Problem

LP 2 Out-takes & rarities ('Parallel Beats')

Side A

1. Once I Had A Love (Mike Chapman Demo)

2. Sunday Girl (French Version)

3. I'll Never Break Away From This Heart Of Mine (Pretty Baby)

4. Hanging On The Telephone (Mike Chapman Demo)

5. Will Anything Happen (Instrumental)

6. Underground Girl

Side B

1. Call Me

2. Spaghetti Song (Atomic Part 2)

3. Die Young Stay Pretty (Take 1)

4. Union City Blue (Instrumental)

5. Llámame

LP 3 Out-takes & rarities ('Coca Cola')

Side A

1. I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer (Go Through It)

2. Live It Up (Giorgio Moroder Demo)

3. Angels on the Balcony (Giorgio Moroder Demo)

4. Tide Is High (Demo)

5. Susie & Jeffrey

Side B

1. Rapture (Disco Version)

2. Autoamerican Ad

3. Yuletide Throwdown

LP 4 Out-takes & rarities ('Home Tapes')

Side A

1. Nameless (Home Tape)

2. Sunday Girl (Home Tape)

3. Theme From Topkapi (Home Tape)

4. The Hardest Part (Home Tape)

5. Ring of Fire (Home Tape)

Side B

1. War Child (Chris Stein Mix)

2. Call Me (Chris Stein Mix)

3. Heart of Glass (Chris Stein Mix)

BLONDIE: 2022 TOUR

Aug 10, 2022 The Paramount Huntington, NY, United States

Aug 12, 2022 Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket, CT, United States *

Aug 14, 2022 Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion Boston, MA, United States *

Aug 17, 2022 The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY, United States *

Aug 18, 2022 The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY, United States *

Aug 20, 2022 Xcite Center at Parx Casino Bensalem, PA, United States *

Aug 21, 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC, United States *

Aug 24, 2022 Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN, United States *

Aug 26, 2022 Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI, United States *

Aug 27, 2022 Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL, United States *

Nov 01, 2022 The Palladium London, United Kingdom #

Nov 03, 2022 Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, United Kingdom #

Nov 06, 2022 Town Hall Birmingham, United Kingdom #

Nov 08, 2022 Bridgewater Hall Manchester, United Kingdom #

* - w/ The Damned

# - Debbie Harry and Chris Stein in conversation