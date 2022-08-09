Blondie reschedule Long Island show again over positive Covid case, add new date

Blondie are set to start the next leg of their Against the Odds tour with The Damned later this month, and before that they had a Long Island show, originally scheduled for April, rescheduled for Wednesday (8/10). Because of a recent positive Covid test, that show has now been rescheduled a second time: the new date is on August 31 at The Paramount, and they've added a second show at the same venue the next night, on September 1. Tickets for night 2 go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Wednesday, August 10 at 10 AM.

Their show scheduled for Friday (8/12) at Mashantucket, CT's Foxwoods Resort Casino, meanwhile, has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled. No word yet on whether the two NYC shows, on August 17 and 18 at The Rooftop at Pier 17, will be affected. See updated dates below.

Blondie just shared a previously unreleased track, "Mr. Sightseer," off their upcoming box set Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982. Pre-order that, and shop for more Blondie vinyl, in the BV store.

BLONDIE: 2022 TOUR

Aug 14, 2022 Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 17, 2022 The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 18, 2022 The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 20, 2022 Xcite Center at Parx Casino - Bensalem, PA, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 21, 2022 The Anthem - Washington, DC, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 23, 2022 The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 24, 2022 Grand Ole Opry House - Nashville, TN, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 26, 2022 Fox Theatre - Detroit - Detroit, MI, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 27, 2022 Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 31, 2022 The Paramount - Huntington, NY, United States

Sep 01, 2022 The Paramount - Huntington, NY, United States