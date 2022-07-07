Blondie share unearthed 1980 demo from upcoming box set (listen)

photo by Mick Rock

Blondie have released "I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer," the original demo that became "Go Through It" from 1980's Autoamerican. This version plays up the country influence even more than the Autoamerican version, and a press release says it was possibly originally written for Alan Rudolph's 1980 film Roadie. This version will appear on the band's upcoming box set Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982, which you can pre-order here.

Blondie's upcoming tour includes Long Island's Paramount on August 10 and NYC shows with The Damned on August 17 & 18 at Pier 17. All dates are listed below.

Blondie -- 2022 Tour Dates
Aug 10, 2022 The Paramount Huntington, NY, United States
Aug 12, 2022 Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket, CT, United States *
Aug 14, 2022 Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion Boston, MA, United States *
Aug 17, 2022 The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY, United States *
Aug 18, 2022 The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY, United States *
Aug 20, 2022 Xcite Center at Parx Casino Bensalem, PA, United States *
Aug 21, 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC, United States *
Aug 24, 2022 Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN, United States *
Aug 26, 2022 Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI, United States *
Aug 27, 2022 Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL, United States *
Nov 01, 2022 The Palladium London, United Kingdom #
Nov 03, 2022 Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, United Kingdom #
Nov 06, 2022 Town Hall Birmingham, United Kingdom #
Nov 08, 2022 Bridgewater Hall Manchester, United Kingdom #

* - w/ The Damned
# - Debbie Harry and Chris Stein in conversation

