Blondshell adds NYC Grammy Museum show to summer tour

Blondshell released her great self-titled debut album in April, and she begins her first-ever North American tour supporting it in July, including a sold out NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on July 19. She's now added a second NYC date the next night, on July 20 at National Sawdust. It's part of the Grammy Museum's "A New York Evening with" series and will feature Blondshell in conversation with Rolling Stone's Angie Martoccio, followed by a performance. Tickets are on sale now.

Blondshell also just shared her take on "Charm You" from Samia's 2023 album Honey. Hear that, and see all of her upcoming shows, including a fall run supporting Liz Phair on her Exile in Guyville 30th anniversary tour, below.

BLONDSHELL: 2023 TOUR

Jul 7, 2023 Polaris Hall Portland, OR #

Jul 8, 2023 Madame Lou's Seattle, WA #

Jul 11, 2023 7th Street Entry Minneapolis, MN #

Jul 12, 2023 Schubas Tavern Chicago, IL #

Jul 14, 2023 The Garrison Toronto, ON #

Jul 15, 2023 Bar Le Ritz PDB Montreal, QC #

Jul 16, 2023 Middle East Upstairs Boston, MA #

Jul 19, 2023 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY #

Jul 20, 2023 National Sawdust New York, NY

Jul 21, 2023 PhilaMOCA Philadelphia, PA #

Jul 22, 2023 DC9 Washington, DC #

Jul 24, 2023 Third Man Records Nashville, TN #

Jul 25, 2023 Aisle 5 Atlanta, GA #

Jul 27, 2023 Antone's Nightclub Austin, TX #

Jul 28, 2023 White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) Houston, TX #

Jul 29, 2023 Club Dada Dallas, TX #

Aug 1, 2023 Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ #

Aug 2, 2023 The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA #

Aug 4, 2023 Cafe Du Nord San Francisco, CA #

Aug 5, 2023 - Aug 6, 2023 Bleached Fest San Diego, CA

Nov 1, 2023 Lafayette London, England

Nov 2, 2023 - Nov 4, 2023 Iceland Airwaves Reykjavík

Nov 7, 2023 The Magnolia El Cajon, CA ^

Nov 8, 2023 The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ ^

Nov 10, 2023 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA ^

Nov 11, 2023 The Masonic San Francisco, CA ^

Nov 13, 2023 Revolution Hall Portland, OR ^

Nov 14, 2023 The Moore Theatre Seattle, WA ^

Nov 17, 2023 Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN ^

Nov 18, 2023 The Chicago Theatre ^

Nov 19, 2023 Masonic Temple Detroit, MI ^

Nov 21, 2023 Roadrunner Boston, MA ^

Nov 22, 2023 Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA ^

Nov 24, 2023 Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY ^

Nov 25, 2023 The Anthem Washington, DC ^

Nov 27, 2023 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN ^

Nov 28, 2023 Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA ^

Nov 30, 2023 Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA ^

Dec 1, 2023 Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater Austin, TX ^

Dec 3, 2023 Majestic Theatre Dallas, TX ^

# with Hello Mary

^ with Liz Phair