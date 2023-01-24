Blondshell announces debut LP, shares “Joiner” (watch video)
After signing to Partisan Records in December, Blondshell has announced her debut LP. The self-titled album is due out April via her new label home, and you can pre-order it on clear vinyl, and see the cover art and tracklist below.
Blondshell has also shared a new single, "Joiner," and an accompanying video, directed by Alex Thurmond, which you can watch below. "I was listening to a lot of Britpop when I wrote this song," she says. "A lot of those bands (The Verve, Pulp, Suede, Blur etc.) channeled dark subject matter, drugs, and all this dirty stuff, but with a fun acoustic guitar under it. I was listening to The Replacements, too. That’s what this song was inspired by sonically. I wanted it to feel like you’re watching HBO, where even though it’s heavy, it’s still a good time."
Blondshell is on tour supporting Suki Waterhouse now, including an NYC show at Webster Hall on January 28. After those dates wrap up, she plays SXSW and Treefort Festival. See all dates below.
BLONDSHELL - BLONDSHELL TRACKLIST
Veronica Mars
Kiss City
Olympus
Salad
Sepsis
Sober Together
Joiner
Tarmac
Dangerous
BLONDSHELL: 2023 TOUR
01/24/23 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club*
01/25/23 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD*
01/27/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer*
01/28/23 - New York, NY - Webster Hall*
01/29/23 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club*
01/31/23 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat*
02/01/23 - Chapel Hill, NC - Cat’s Cradle*
02/03/23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West*
02/04/23 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East*
02/06/23 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room HOB*
02/07/23 - Austin, TX - Antone’s*
02/09/23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom*
02/10/23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater*
02/11/23 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater*
03/13/23 - 03/18/23 - Austin, TX - SXSW
03/22/23 - 03/26/23 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival
05/11/23 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival
05/13/23 - Paris, France - Point Éphémère
05/14/23 - Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix
05/15/23 - Cologne, Germany - Helios37
05/17/23 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub
05/18/23 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow Skybar
05/19/23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - London Calling Festival
05/20/23 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
05/24/23 - London, UK - Moth Club
05/25/23 - Manchester, UK - YES
05/26/23 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana
05/27/23 - London, UK - Wide Awake Festival
05/30/23 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Festival
06/06/23 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Festival
* denotes with Suki Waterhouse