Blondshell announces debut LP, shares “Joiner” (watch video)

After signing to Partisan Records in December, Blondshell has announced her debut LP. The self-titled album is due out April via her new label home, and you can pre-order it on clear vinyl, and see the cover art and tracklist below.

Blondshell has also shared a new single, "Joiner," and an accompanying video, directed by Alex Thurmond, which you can watch below. "I was listening to a lot of Britpop when I wrote this song," she says. "A lot of those bands (The Verve, Pulp, Suede, Blur etc.) channeled dark subject matter, drugs, and all this dirty stuff, but with a fun acoustic guitar under it. I was listening to The Replacements, too. That’s what this song was inspired by sonically. I wanted it to feel like you’re watching HBO, where even though it’s heavy, it’s still a good time."

Blondshell is on tour supporting Suki Waterhouse now, including an NYC show at Webster Hall on January 28. After those dates wrap up, she plays SXSW and Treefort Festival. See all dates below.

BLONDSHELL - BLONDSHELL TRACKLIST

Veronica Mars

Kiss City

Olympus

Salad

Sepsis

Sober Together

Joiner

Tarmac

Dangerous

BLONDSHELL: 2023 TOUR

01/24/23 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club*

01/25/23 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD*

01/27/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer*

01/28/23 - New York, NY - Webster Hall*

01/29/23 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club*

01/31/23 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat*

02/01/23 - Chapel Hill, NC - Cat’s Cradle*

02/03/23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West*

02/04/23 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East*

02/06/23 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room HOB*

02/07/23 - Austin, TX - Antone’s*

02/09/23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom*

02/10/23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater*

02/11/23 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater*

03/13/23 - 03/18/23 - Austin, TX - SXSW

03/22/23 - 03/26/23 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival

05/11/23 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival

05/13/23 - Paris, France - Point Éphémère

05/14/23 - Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix

05/15/23 - Cologne, Germany - Helios37

05/17/23 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

05/18/23 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow Skybar

05/19/23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - London Calling Festival

05/20/23 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

05/24/23 - London, UK - Moth Club

05/25/23 - Manchester, UK - YES

05/26/23 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana

05/27/23 - London, UK - Wide Awake Festival

05/30/23 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Festival

06/06/23 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Festival

* denotes with Suki Waterhouse