Blondshell announces summer tour with Hello Mary, shares cover of The Cranberries’ “Disappointment”

Blondshell, who we included on our recent list of artists to watch in 2023, releases her self-titled debut LP on April 7 via Partisan Records, and she's announced her first ever headlining North American tour supporting it. The dates begin on July 7 in Portland, OR and run through August 4 in San Francisco, CA, stopping in Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, and more. Hello Mary open most shows, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom on July 19. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 AM local.

Ahead of her North American tour, Blondshell has dates in Europe and the UK, and later this month she'll head to Austin for SXSW, including a free BrooklynVegan Day Party on Wednesday, March 15 at Mohawk. Stay tuned for the full lineup and set times, and in the mean time, RSVP is open now.

Blondshell has also shared a rendition of The Cranberries' "Disappointment," which she's been playing regularly on tour. "I wanted to sing a song off of No Need To Argue, which is one of my favorite albums ever," she says. "Dolores’ voice carries so much emotion throughout the entire album, not just on the big hits like ‘Zombie,’ but on the more understated songs as well. ‘Disappointment’ hits me so hard because it feels like heartbreak disguised as apathy. I wanted to sing the song how I heard it, with the intensity of the pain behind those airy, relaxed vocals and drums."

BLONDSHELL: SXSW 2023 SCHEDULE

Wed Mar 15: TBC pm - Brooklyn Vegan @ Mohawk

Wed Mar 15: 11pm - SPIN @ The Pershing

Thu Mar 16: 1pm - KCSN @ Convention Center

Thu Mar 16: 3:30pm - FLOOD @ Mohawk

Fri Mar 17: 10:30am - KGSR / ACL Radio @ Hotel Van Zandt

Fri Mar 17: 6pm - SXSanJose @ Hotel San Jose

Fri Mar 17: 10pm - Line of Best Fit @ Swan Dive

BLONDSHELL: 2023 TOUR

05/11 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival

05/13 - Paris, France - Point Éphémère ^

05/14 - Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix ^

05/15 - Cologne, Germany - Helios37 ^

05/17 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub ^

05/18 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow SkyBar ^

05/19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - London Calling Festival

05/20 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

05/24 - London, UK - Moth Club ~

05/25 - Manchester, UK - YES ^

05/26 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana &

05/27 - London, UK - Wide Awake Festival

05/30 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Festival

06/06 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Festival

06/09 - Porto, Portugal - Primavera Festival

07/07 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR *

07/08 - Madam Lous - Seattle, WA *

07/11 - 7th Street - Minneapolis, MN *

07/12 - Schubas - Chicago, IL *

07/14 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON *

07/15 - Bar Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC *

07/16 - Middle East Upstairs - Boston, MA *

07/19 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY *

07/21 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA

07/22 - DC9 - Washington, DC

07/24 - Third Man - Nashville, TN *

07/25 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA *

07/27 - Antone’s - Austin, TX *

07/28 - White Oak (Upstairs) - Houston, TX *

07/29 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX *

08/01 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ *

08/02 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA *

08/04 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA *

* Hello Mary support

^ Girl & Girl support

~ Platonica Erotica support

& Oslo Twins support