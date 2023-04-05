Blondshell premieres new single “Salad” on ‘Jimmy Fallon’ (watch)

Just ahead of the release of her self-titled debut LP, Blondshell has shared "Salad." It's a burbling, dark-toned track that slowly builds into a grunge-inspired indie rock jam. Sabrina Teitelbaum debuted the song on Tuesday night(4/4) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch the Fallon performance and check out the lyric video for "Salad" below.

Blondshell was fantastic when we saw her at SXSW this year, at one of our Lost Weekend day parties. She has more tour dates in the coming months, including appearances at Primavera Sound and Iceland Airwaves, plus an NYC show on July 19 at Bowery Ballroom with Hello Mary. All dates below.

Blondshell is due this Friday, April 7 via Partisan Records.

Blondshell -- 2023 Tour Dates

04/06 - Amoeba Hollywood (Free In-Store) - Los Angeles, CA

05/11 - The Great Escape Festival - Brighton, UK

05/12 - The Great Escape Festival % - Brighton, UK

05/13 - Point Éphémère ^ - Paris, France

05/14 - Le Grand Mix ^ - Tourcoing, France

05/15 - Helios37 ^ - Cologne, Germany

05/17 - Privatclub ^ - Berlin, Germany

05/18 - Molotow SkyBar ^ - Hamburg, Germany

05/19 - London Calling Festival - Amsterdam, Netherlands

05/20 - Botanique - Brussels, Belgium

05/24 - Moth Club ~ London, UK

05/25 - YES ^ - Manchester, UK

05/26 - The Louisiana & - Bristol, UK

05/27 - Wide Awake Festival - London, UK

05/30 - Primavera Festival - Barcelona, Spain

06/6 - Primavera Festival - Madrid, Spain

06/9 - Primavera Festival - Porto, Portugal

07/7 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR *

07/8 - Madam Lous - Seattle, WA *

07/11 - 7th Street - Minneapolis, MN *

07/12 - Schubas - Chicago, IL *

07/14 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON *

07/15 - Bar Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC *

07/16 - Middle East Upstairs - Boston, MA *

07/19 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY *

07/21 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA

07/22 - DC9 - Washington, DC

07/24 - Third Man - Nashville, TN *

07/25 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA *

07/27 - Antone’s - Austin, TX *

07/28 - White Oak (Upstairs) - Houston, TX *

07/29 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX *

08/1 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ *

08/2 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA *

08/4 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA *

08/4-5 - Bleached Festival - San Diego, CA

11/2-4 - Iceland Airwaves - Reykjavik, Iceland

% with The Pretenders

* Hello Mary support

^ Girl & Girl support

~ Platonica Erotica support

& Oslo Twins support