Blondshell shares debut single “Olympus”

Blondshell is the new moniker of NYC-born, LA-based artist Sabrina Teitelbaum, who used to make alt-pop as BAUM. She's shared her first single with the name, the painful, potent "Olympus," which she told Nylon is "about the experience of falling in love with someone and knowing that it wasn’t going to work out while still being in love. When I showed the demo to the producer I ended up working with [Yves Rothman] he was like 'Okay, do you have any more songs like this?' because I think it’s what he had been waiting to hear from me."

Hear "Olympus" below.