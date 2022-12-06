Blondshell signs to Partisan Records, releases single “Veronica Mars” (listen)
Blondshell, the project of Sabrina Teitelbaum, has signed to Partisan Records and released a new single, "Veronica Mars." The song digs into heavy distortion under conversational vocals. Sabrina explains:
I was obsessed with the show Veronica Mars as a kid and I was revisiting it around the time I wrote this song. I wanted to sing about that childhood era when I was being exposed to a lot more than I was comfortable with. ‘Gimme shelter’ refers to the song but I’m also saying please give me shelter from graphic TV and film, from New York City, overwhelming lyrics, etc. I think the song is just about having my boundaries crossed and the effects of those transgressions (for example, growing up to think men are hot if they’re assholes).
Watch the video for "Veronica Mars" below.
In January, Blondshell is set to open for Suki Waterhouse on her North American tour, and later in 2023 Blondshell will tour Europe and the UK, and play sets at SXSW and Treefort Festival. See all dates below.
Ahead of that, Blondshell has a sold-out show at Mercury Lounge on Wednesday (12/7), and she'll return to NYC on the road with Suki Waterhouse when they play Webster Hall on January 28.
Blondshell Live Dates:
12/07/22 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge - SOLD OUT
01/18/23 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater*
01/20/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line*
01/21/23 - Chicago, IL - Metro*
01/22/23 - Detroit, MI - El Club*
01/24/23 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club*
01/25/23 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD*
01/27/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer*
01/28/23 - New York, NY - Webster Hall*
01/29/23 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club*
01/31/23 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat*
02/01/23 - Chapel Hill, NC - Cat’s Cradle*
02/03/23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West*
02/04/23 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East*
02/06/23 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room HOB*
02/07/23 - Austin, TX - Antone’s*
02/09/23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom*
02/10/23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater*
02/11/23 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater*
03/13/23 - 03/18/23 - Austin, TX - SXSW
03/22/23 - 03/26/23 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival
* denotes with Suki Waterhouse
EU/UK Live Dates
05/11/23 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival
05/13/23 - Paris, France - Point Éphémère
05/14/23 - Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix
05/15/23 - Cologne, Germany - Helios37
05/17/23 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub
05/18/23 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow Skybar
05/19/23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - London Calling Festival
05/20/23 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
05/24/23 - London, UK - Moth Club
05/25/23 - Manchester, UK - YES
05/26/23 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana
05/27/23 - London, UK - Wide Awake Festival
05/30/23 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Festival
06/06/23 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Festival