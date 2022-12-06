Blondshell signs to Partisan Records, releases single “Veronica Mars” (listen)

Blondshell, the project of Sabrina Teitelbaum, has signed to Partisan Records and released a new single, "Veronica Mars." The song digs into heavy distortion under conversational vocals. Sabrina explains:

I was obsessed with the show Veronica Mars as a kid and I was revisiting it around the time I wrote this song. I wanted to sing about that childhood era when I was being exposed to a lot more than I was comfortable with. ‘Gimme shelter’ refers to the song but I’m also saying please give me shelter from graphic TV and film, from New York City, overwhelming lyrics, etc. I think the song is just about having my boundaries crossed and the effects of those transgressions (for example, growing up to think men are hot if they’re assholes).

Watch the video for "Veronica Mars" below.

In January, Blondshell is set to open for Suki Waterhouse on her North American tour, and later in 2023 Blondshell will tour Europe and the UK, and play sets at SXSW and Treefort Festival. See all dates below.

Ahead of that, Blondshell has a sold-out show at Mercury Lounge on Wednesday (12/7), and she'll return to NYC on the road with Suki Waterhouse when they play Webster Hall on January 28.

Blondshell Live Dates:

12/07/22 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge - SOLD OUT

01/18/23 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater*

01/20/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line*

01/21/23 - Chicago, IL - Metro*

01/22/23 - Detroit, MI - El Club*

01/24/23 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club*

01/25/23 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD*

01/27/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer*

01/28/23 - New York, NY - Webster Hall*

01/29/23 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club*

01/31/23 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat*

02/01/23 - Chapel Hill, NC - Cat’s Cradle*

02/03/23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West*

02/04/23 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East*

02/06/23 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room HOB*

02/07/23 - Austin, TX - Antone’s*

02/09/23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom*

02/10/23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater*

02/11/23 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater*

03/13/23 - 03/18/23 - Austin, TX - SXSW

03/22/23 - 03/26/23 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival

* denotes with Suki Waterhouse

EU/UK Live Dates

05/11/23 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival

05/13/23 - Paris, France - Point Éphémère

05/14/23 - Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix

05/15/23 - Cologne, Germany - Helios37

05/17/23 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

05/18/23 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow Skybar

05/19/23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - London Calling Festival

05/20/23 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

05/24/23 - London, UK - Moth Club

05/25/23 - Manchester, UK - YES

05/26/23 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana

05/27/23 - London, UK - Wide Awake Festival

05/30/23 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Festival

06/06/23 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Festival