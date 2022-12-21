Blondshell tells us about her favorite songs of 2022

2022 has been a big year for Sabrina Teitelbaum: she released her debut single as Blondshell, a handful more, and earlier this month announced that she'd signed to Partisan Records. 2023 is shaping up to be busy for her as well, with tour dates including SXSW, Primavera Sound, Treefort Music Fest, and a run supporting Suki Waterhouse lined up. See all dates below.

We've been asking artists about their favorite music of the year, and Sabrina made us a list of her favorite songs of 2022, including picks by SZA, Dry Cleaning, Braxe + Falcon and Panda Bear, PJ Harvey, and more. Read her list, complete with commentary, below.

Blondshell's Favorite Songs of 2022

SZA - "Special"

SZA sings about the most relatable feelings in a way that is so clear and so unique to her. “I gave all my special away to a loser” is such a perfect way of summing up one type of heartbreak.

Alex G - "Mission"

This is my favorite song off Alex G’s new album. I don’t know what his mission is, but I feel like I’m on the same one.

Andy Shauf - "Satan"

The bridge in this song is one of my favorite bridges ever. His voice and lyrics are so delicate but still cut through. I love the idea of living a really disciplined life and then saying fuck it at the end.

Dry Cleaning - "Anna Calls From The Arctic"

The lyrics and delivery are so funny. I don’t usually laugh when I listen to music I love, but I do with Dry Cleaning. I also feel cooler when listening to the bass parts.

070 Shake - "Skin and Bones"

I listened to this song about 200 times this year. I didn’t hear a chorus I liked more.

Tsubi Club - "Burbank House"

This is my car song (passenger princess).

Braxe + Falcon and Panda Bear - "Step By Step"

If I had a playlist for doing things I don’t want to do (I do) or for getting through bad days (I do) this would be at the top.

Grace Ives - "Shelly"

I love her production and writing so much. This song reminds me of the era the made me fall in love with indie music — the golden 2010s.

PJ Harvey - "The Last Living Rose (demo)"

I love the original version but I love this one even more. It’s stripped down PJ Harvey at her best, just letting her songwriting and voice stand on their own.

Okudaxij - "I Can’t Stop You"

My bandmate showed me this song and I fell in love with it immediately. Top of my Spotify wrapped.

--

Blondshell -- 2023 Live Dates:

01/18/23 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater*

01/20/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line*

01/21/23 - Chicago, IL - Metro*

01/22/23 - Detroit, MI - El Club*

01/24/23 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club*

01/25/23 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD*

01/27/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer*

01/28/23 - New York, NY - Webster Hall*

01/29/23 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club*

01/31/23 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat*

02/01/23 - Chapel Hill, NC - Cat’s Cradle*

02/03/23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West*

02/04/23 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East*

02/06/23 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room HOB*

02/07/23 - Austin, TX - Antone’s*

02/09/23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom*

02/10/23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater*

02/11/23 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater*

03/13/23 - 03/18/23 - Austin, TX - SXSW

03/22/23 - 03/26/23 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival

05/11/23 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival

05/13/23 - Paris, France - Point Éphémère

05/14/23 - Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix

05/15/23 - Cologne, Germany - Helios37

05/17/23 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

05/18/23 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow Skybar

05/19/23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - London Calling Festival

05/20/23 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

05/24/23 - London, UK - Moth Club

05/25/23 - Manchester, UK - YES

05/26/23 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana

05/27/23 - London, UK - Wide Awake Festival

05/30/23 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Festival

06/06/23 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Festival

06/09/23 - Porto, Portugal - Primavera Festival

* - with Suki Waterhouse