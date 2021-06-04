Blood Command reveal new vocalist, release new single “A Villain’s Monologue”

In 2020, Norwegian arena punks Blood Command announced that vocalist Karina Ljone would be stepping away from the band due to pregnancy, and now they’ve revealed their new singer, and released their first song with her, ex-Pagan vocalist Nikki Brumen. The song, "A Villain’s Monologue," doesn’t stray too far from the band’s usual stadium-sized dance-punk-pop-metal sound, but Nikki brings her own vibe to the table, with shouted verses and clean-sung choruses that feel as massive as Blood Command’s instrumentals.

Band co-founder Yngve Andersen said:

I remember the first time someone showed me Nikki’s old band Pagan and all I was thinking about was why isn't this girl fronting Blood Command? It was a match made in heaven. That she is in the band now is almost unreal to me. It's a dream come true. The new era of Blood Command is tougher, tighter and more melodic than ever before. This is also a great introduction for Pagan fans who may not have heard of Blood Command, as "A Villain's Monologue" really showcases the ferocity of Nikki's vocals but also combines the deathpop sound that Blood Command is known for. This song is a taste of what's to come... "A Villain's Monologue" was written in response to someone projecting their insecurities onto me. At the time of writing this track, I was invested in supporting someone close to me - I could see they were chasing their dreams and I wanted the best for them. Over time, however, I came to the sad realisation that the support was not reciprocated. This person who I thought I could trust was not showing me the same support that I had shown them, and as a result, were projecting. When I showed Nikki the song, she had been through an incredibly similar situation so we both knew this was the perfect introduction to the rebirth of Blood Command.

And Nikki adds:

A decade ago, I travelled from my home country of Australia to Norway. I chose to fly all the way to the other side of the world because of my obsession at the time with the Norwegian Black Metal scene. I left, however, with a new obsession - Bergen. The moment I arrived in this city, I knew there was something special about it. To this day, it is my favourite place I have been. I used this trip and the Norwegian Black Metal scene as creative inspiration for my band Pagan, who played our last show in February 2020. Not long after we had split up, I got the offer to join Blood Command. I had actually been introduced to Blood Command’s Cult Drugs a couple of years earlier and fell in love with them instantly. In a weird way, they reminded me of a more pop version on Pagan. The strangest thing about this situation though was that I was being asked to join a band from Bergen. The stars had aligned. I feel so privileged to have been given the opportunity to front a band that I love and that I feel such connection with. I will sing every note from my heart, I will scream every word from my gut, I will write every lyric from my soul together with the band and I will never let you down. We are all in this together now.

The band are also gearing up to tour with another Norwegian rock band who recently got a new singer, Kvelertak. All dates are listed, along with the video for the new song, below.

