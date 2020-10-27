Blood From The Soul (Napalm Death, Converge) release post-punk-infused “Calcified Youth”

As mentioned, Napalm Death's Shane Embury reactivated his '90s project Blood From The Soul (originally a collaboration with Sick Of It All's Lou Koller), and the new version is fronted by Converge's J Bannon and also features Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork) and Jesper Liveröd (of Nasum). They've just released "Calcified Youth," the second single off their upcoming album DSM-5 (due 11/13 via Bannon's Deathwish label). While lead single "Debris of Dreams" was on the metallic hardcore side, this one's more of a mid-tempo, post-punk-infused song. It's still harsh and abrasive but it's also genuinely catchy, and it's very cool to hear Shane, J & co doing this kinda thing. Listen and watch the video (by Chariot of Black Moth) below.

