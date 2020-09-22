Blood Incantation announce livestreamed concert from their rehearsal space

Blood Incantation fans in the NYC area lucked out that the band managed to play their only planned East Coast shows of 2020 before lockdown started (both at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus), but now the whole world will get to (sort of) have the Blood Incantation live concert experience this year, as the band will be streaming "Hidden History of the Human Race (Live in the Rehearsal Space)" on Friday (9/25) at 2 PM ET. That's the same name as the Denver death metal band's hugely acclaimed 2019 album, which they performed in full at both of their NYC shows this year, so presumably they'll be playing the full thing for this stream too. The band will also be on hand for a live chat during the stream. Tune in on Friday right here:

Blood Incantation will also be selling two limited edition long sleeve shirts, only available for a one week long pre-order that begins at the start of the stream. US fans can pre-order via Big Cartel and European fans via Evil Greed.

Read our review of Hidden History of the Human Race in our list of the 50 best albums of 2019.

