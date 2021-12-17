Blood Incantation announce new ambient album, ‘Timewave Zero’

Blood Incantation released the most widely acclaimed death metal album in years with 2019's Hidden History of the Human Race, but they're doing something much different for its followup: an ambient album. It's called Timewave Zero and it comes out February 25. It contains two 20-ish minute songs, and there's a limited 2CD Digipak version that comes with a 27-minute bonus track ("Chronophagia") and contains a Blu-ray with the full album as 5.1 mix + over 40 minutes of visuals directed by Wayne Joyner. Pre-order it on orange vinyl + the bonus CD or standard black vinyl.

"An astute listening to our previous recordings reveals a gradual and deliberate increase of Experimental, Progressive and Psychedelic components," the band says. "Timewave Zero is the distillation of these elements into a concentrated piece; stripping away the Metal and emphasizing the Dark, Cinematic and exceedingly Cosmic atmosphere our music is known for."

Blood Incantation are also on tour now with Primitive Man, and they just began a two-night stand at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar last night (12/16). Last night's show saw Primitive Man performing Caustic in full, and tonight (12/17) they'll perform Immersion (and more). Jarhead Fertilizer, Withered, and Sissy Spacek are also playing. Tickets are still available.

--

Tracklist

1. Io (21:00)

2. Ea (19:40)

Chronophagia (27:37) – BONUS CD DIGIPAK

Blood Incantation / Primitive Man -- 2021 Tour Dates

12/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus*^%

12/18 New Haven, CT @ State House*^%

12/19 Cambridge, MA @ Middle East / Downstairs*^%

12/20 Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room*

12/21 Canton, OH @ Buzzbin Shop*

12/22 Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing Co.

* - w/ Sissy Spacek

^ - w/ Withered

% - w/ Jarhead Fertilizer