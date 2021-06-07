Blood Incantation playing NYC before Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

Psychedelic death metal faves Blood Incantation's shows are great but few and far between, so it's very good news that they've just added a NYC date happening September 24 at Market Hotel, one day before Philly's Decibel Metal & Beer Fest (9/25-9/26), which Blood Incantation are playing alongside Converge, Pig Destroyer, Napalm Death, Deadguy, and more. Tickets for the NYC show go on sale today (6/7) at noon.

Blood Incantation are also booked for Maryland Deathfest 2022. Those are their only upcoming US shows that we're aware of at the moment.

Watch Blood Incantation play Saint Vitus in 2020: