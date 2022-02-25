Blood Incantation talk new ambient album ‘Timewave Zero,’ which is streaming now

Denver death metal band Blood Incantation take a break from their usual genre with their new ambient album, Timewave Zero, which just came out today (2/25) via Century Media. Invisible Oranges just had the band on their podcast to talk about the album, and here's what Ted Nubel wrote about it over at IO:

Though Blood Incantation seems fairly confident that most people know what to expect from their upcoming synth-driven album Timewave Zero, I'm fairly confident myself that Friday will send confused out-of-the-loopers to the Internet angrily seeking answers and decrying its lack of electric guitars. I expect it to be kind of an inverse of the weirdly-common scenario where hip-hop and EDM acts have a release posted under Sleep or Acid Bath on streaming services and fifty thousand people post a screenshot of it to social media like it's the pinnacle of humor and/or an unforgivable slight. Expectations, however, shouldn't influence a band's creative path, and as the band makes it clear in our new podcast interview with them, Timewave Zero is exactly the record they wanted to create: an intricate, immersive composition as meticulously planned out as any of their previous death metal offerings. I wouldn't suggest going into it looking for nasty riffs, but it is a great soundtrack for pondering the infinite immensity of the universe.

The album's out digitally now, and you can hear it below, and also listen to the band talk about it on IO's podcast below. For physical releases, it comes out on orange vinyl with a bonus CD (featuring a CD-only bonus track that you can hear them discuss on the podcast) on March 25, and then on standard black vinyl on September 16. You can pre-order both physical editions here. Earlier Blood Incantation vinyl releases are available too.

