Blood Menace (Jake from Shin Guard) releases ‘Threat’ EP (listen)

It's been a busy week in the Shin Guard universe. Annakarina (who count Shin Guard guitarist/vocalist Owen Traynor as a member and guitarist Alex Walsh as a guest vocalist) just released a killer EP yesterday, and today Shin Guard bassist/vocalist Jake Yencik put out a solo EP as Blood Menace. Jake handled all the instrumentation, vocals, mixing, and mastering, and the five-song Threat EP is a pulverizing offering of deathcore with industrial glitchiness, closer to the very heavy songs that Shin Guard debuted during their Minechella stream earlier this year than to the band's latest albums. It's totally brutal, in-your-face stuff, and you can hear it in all its eardrum-shattering glory below.

All proceeds from downloads of the EP go to Sisters PGH & 1Hood Media.