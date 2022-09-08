Blood Orange announces new EP ft. Ian Isaiah, Erika de Casier, more; hear “Jesus Freak Lighter”

Blood Orange, aka musician and producer Dev Hynes, is back with his first new music since 2019. He's announced a new EP, Four Songs, due out September 16 via his new label home, RCA Records. He wrote and produced the EP, and it features appearances from Ian Isaiah, Eva Tolkin, and Erika de Casier. See the cover art and tracklist, and hear first single "Jesus Freak Lighter," below.

Blood Orange is currently in the midst of opening Harry Styles' 15-show run at Madison Square Garden. Those are his only live dates at the moment; stay tuned for more.

BLOOD ORANGE - FOUR SONGS TRACKLIST:

Jesus Freak Lighter

Something You Know

Wish

Relax & Run

BLOOD ORANGE: 2022 TOUR WITH HARRY STYLES

9/8/22 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/10/22 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/14/22 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/15/22 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/21/22 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/22/22 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden