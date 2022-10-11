Blood Orange playing in-the-round shows at Brooklyn Steel this month

Blood Orange recently wrapped up his gig opening for Harry Styles' 15-show Madison Square Garden run, and dropped a new EP as well. He's keeping the momentum going with a headlining NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on October 23. That show is in-the-round, not something you usually see at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets for the show were on sale when the show was announced and immediately sold out. Maybe they'll add more?

UPDATE: Second show added on 10/24 and tickets are on sale.

The Brooklyn Steel shows will also be recorded and available for purchase as a limited edition CD directly after the show.