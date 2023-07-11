Blood Runs Cold (Koyo, Sanction) announce debut EP, share “BRC”

In addition to fronting the Long Island emo band Koyo, Joey Chiarmonte also fronts the much heavier hardcore band Blood Runs Cold, whose lineup also includes members of Sanction, The Fight, Separated, and more. They put out a two-song single earlier this year, and now they've announced their self-titled debut EP, due July 28 via DAZE. Along with the announcement comes the supremely heavy new single "BRC," and here's what Joey says about that one:

"BRC" feels like the mission statement track for the band. Aggressive, intense, hard shit that never lets up. In my mind this band’s music is supposed to be unrelenting, and this track is nonstop, unforgiving, mosh metal violence.

BRC also have two Long Island shows coming up this month, and they play day two of the DAZE / Triple B / Streets of Hate NYC showcases, October 1 at Brooklyn Monarch.

Tracklist

1. BRC

2. White Noise

3. Residuals

4. Kill Yourself

5. Fated

6. Mercy (Put Me Down)

Blood Runs Cold -- 2023 Tour Dates

7/18 - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall w/ Submerge

7/27 - Lindenhurst, NY @ Sand City South w/ Ends Of Sanity

10/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch @ DAZE/BBB/SOH showcase