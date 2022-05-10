Bloodbath postpone tour, cancel MDF appearance

Swedish death metal supergroup Bloodbath (members of Opeth, Katatonia, and Paradise Lost) were set to start their North American tour around their appearance at Maryland Deathfest later this month with a show in Brooklyn, but they've had to postpone it due to visa issues. This is the third time they've had to postpone dates, with the first two reschedulings due to the pandemic.

"Despite applying for our visas over seven months ago (a process that should take three), they have still not been processed in time due to reasons beyond our control," the band wrote in a statement. "We've done absolutely everything we can to try and salvage this bullshit and make this tour finally become reality, but we have to accept our fate at this point, that it will simply not happen."

The band go on to say, "Given that this is the third time this tour has had to be postponed, we both feel and share your disappointment, but we assure you that despite the hardships associated with this tour, we have not given up and consequently will reschedule the dates as soon as we're able to rid the bureaucracy and lift this curse of delusion."

Stay tuned for rescheduled dates. "We hope to see you all sooner than later," say Bloodbath.

Bloodbath are not the only Maryland Deathfest headliner that has just had to cancel their appearance today.