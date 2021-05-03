Bloodbath reschedule North American tour to 2022

Swedish death metal supergroup Bloodbath (members of Opeth, Katatonia, and Paradise Lost) had announced a rare North American tour, set to follow their appearance at the 2020 edition of Maryland Deathfest. Then, of course, COVID struck, and with MDF rescheduled to May of 2022, Bloodbath have also pushed their tour back until then. Their new dates, which Xael open, include shows in Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, and Toronto, and wrap up with their MDF appearance.

The Brooklyn show happens at Warsaw on May 22, and tickets to that show, and the rest of the dates, go on sale Friday 5/7 at 10 AM, with various presales beginning Tuesday 5/4 at 10 AM. See all dates below.

"We have been crushingly disappointed from tours falling through in the past, and it would be naive to say there isn't an element of uncertainly about tours in the future," they write. "However, we are determined to commit to playing the US in 2022."

BLOODBATH: 2022 TOUR

May 22nd - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

May 23rd - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May 24th - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

May 25th - Toronto, ON - Opera House

May 27th - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest*

With guests Xael (except *)