Bloodquest = metallic hardcore from Gatecreeper, Woundvac, etc members (stream their EP)

Members of Arizona bands Gatecreeper, Woundvac, and Territory -- specifically drummer Matt Arrebollo (Gatecreeper), guitarist Drew Griffin (Woundvac), and vocalist Samuel Abate (Territory) -- have come together to form the new band Bloodquest, Lambgoat reports. They just recently released their self-titled debut EP, and it's an absolutely killer offering of bone-crushing metallic hardcore. If you want more of the hardcore side that Gatecreeper explored on their new mini-album, don't sleep on this.

