Bloodslide (Protomartyr, Preoccupations) share “Trap Door” from debut EP

Bloodslide, the multimedia project that includes Nancy Sinatra's daughter, AJ Lambert, Protomartyr guitaris Greg Ahee, includes Preoccupations drummer Mike Wallace. and producer Sonny DiPerri (Protomartyr, Diiv, Animal Collective), are releasing their debut EP in July and they've just shared a second video from it. "Trap Door," is an intense track with Lambert's powerful pipes holding their own against Ahee and Wallace's pummelling onslaught.

The video is equally intense, set in a desolate, glitched-out survival horror videogame world that's blender-spliced with distorted images of the real world (and comes with a warning that it could trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy). Watch that via Under the Radar below.