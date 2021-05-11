Blue Note Jazz Fest 2021 lineup: Digable Planets, George Clinton, Robert Glasper, more

NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club is reopening this summer and are doing so with the 2021 Blue Note Jazz Festival that from June 15 - August 15. In addition to shows at the Blue Note club, the festival will also present three shows at SummerStage in Central Park: Chris Botti on June 20, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic on June 27, and Galactic feat. Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph & MonoNeon on July 11.

The festival kicks off with Robert Glasper at Blue Note on June 15, and other shows at the club during two months include Jacob Collier (6/21), Ravi Coltrane w/ Orrin Evans, Dezron Douglas, and Johnathan Blake (6/24 - 6/27), Eddie Palmieri (7/4, 7/5, 8/2), Keyon Harrold (7/15), Talib Kweli with his live band (7/18), Joe Lovano Quartet (7/29), Al Di Meola (8/1), and Digable Planets (8/11 & 8/12).

Tickets for the Blue Note Jazz Festival are on sale. Check out the full lineup and schedule below.

BLUE NOTE JAZZ FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

SummerStage in Central Park:

Sunday, June 20 – Chris Botti

Sunday, June 27 – George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

Sunday, July 11 – Galactic feat. Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph & MonoNeon

Blue Note (Greenwich Village):

Tuesday, June 15 - Sunday, June 20 – Robert Glasper

Monday, June 21 – Jacob Collier and Friends

Tuesday, June 22 - Wednesday, June 23 – Ghost-Note

Thursday, June 24 - Sunday, June 27 – Ravi Coltrane w/ Orrin Evans, Dezron Douglas, Johnathan Blake

Monday, June 28 – Joel Ross

Tuesday, June 29 - Thursday, July 1 – Eric Krasno Trio (E3 FT Eric Kalb & Eric Finland) Friday, July 2 - Saturday, June 3 – Brasstracks

Sunday, July 4 - Monday, July 5 – Eddie Palmieri Residency

Tuesday, July 6 - Wednesday, July 7 – Maurice "Mobetta" Brown

Thursday, July 8 - Sunday, July 11 – John Scofield

Monday, July 12 - Thursday, July 15 – Keyon Harrold

Friday, July 16 - Sunday, July 18 – Talib Kweli with Live Band

Monday, July 19 – Eddie Palmieri Residency

Tuesday, July 20 - Wednesday, July 21 – James Carter Quartet w/ James Hurt, Gerald Cannon, Kahlil Kwame Bell

Thursday, July 22 - Saturday, July 24 – Ms. Lisa Fischer

Monday, July 26 – Michel Camilo

Tuesday, July 27 – Judith Hill

Wednesday, July 28 - Thursday, July 29 – Joe Lovano Quartet

Friday, July 30 - Sunday, Aug 1 – Al Di Meola

Monday, Aug 2 – Eddie Palmieri Residency

Wednesday, Aug 4 - Sunday, Aug 8 – Ron Carter Quartet w/ Renee Rosnes, Jimmy Greene, Payton Crossley

Monday, Aug 9 - Tuesday, Aug 10 – Isaiah Sharkey

Wednesday, Aug 11 - Thursday, Aug 12 – Digable Planets

Friday Aug 13 - Sunday, Aug 15 – John Pizzarelli Better Days Ahead (Solo Guitar Takes on Pat Metheny)