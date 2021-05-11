Blue Note Jazz Fest 2021 lineup: Digable Planets, George Clinton, Robert Glasper, more
NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club is reopening this summer and are doing so with the 2021 Blue Note Jazz Festival that from June 15 - August 15. In addition to shows at the Blue Note club, the festival will also present three shows at SummerStage in Central Park: Chris Botti on June 20, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic on June 27, and Galactic feat. Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph & MonoNeon on July 11.
The festival kicks off with Robert Glasper at Blue Note on June 15, and other shows at the club during two months include Jacob Collier (6/21), Ravi Coltrane w/ Orrin Evans, Dezron Douglas, and Johnathan Blake (6/24 - 6/27), Eddie Palmieri (7/4, 7/5, 8/2), Keyon Harrold (7/15), Talib Kweli with his live band (7/18), Joe Lovano Quartet (7/29), Al Di Meola (8/1), and Digable Planets (8/11 & 8/12).
Tickets for the Blue Note Jazz Festival are on sale. Check out the full lineup and schedule below.
BLUE NOTE JAZZ FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
SummerStage in Central Park:
Sunday, June 20 – Chris Botti
Sunday, June 27 – George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
Sunday, July 11 – Galactic feat. Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph & MonoNeon
Blue Note (Greenwich Village):
Tuesday, June 15 - Sunday, June 20 – Robert Glasper
Monday, June 21 – Jacob Collier and Friends
Tuesday, June 22 - Wednesday, June 23 – Ghost-Note
Thursday, June 24 - Sunday, June 27 – Ravi Coltrane w/ Orrin Evans, Dezron Douglas, Johnathan Blake
Monday, June 28 – Joel Ross
Tuesday, June 29 - Thursday, July 1 – Eric Krasno Trio (E3 FT Eric Kalb & Eric Finland) Friday, July 2 - Saturday, June 3 – Brasstracks
Sunday, July 4 - Monday, July 5 – Eddie Palmieri Residency
Tuesday, July 6 - Wednesday, July 7 – Maurice "Mobetta" Brown
Thursday, July 8 - Sunday, July 11 – John Scofield
Monday, July 12 - Thursday, July 15 – Keyon Harrold
Friday, July 16 - Sunday, July 18 – Talib Kweli with Live Band
Monday, July 19 – Eddie Palmieri Residency
Tuesday, July 20 - Wednesday, July 21 – James Carter Quartet w/ James Hurt, Gerald Cannon, Kahlil Kwame Bell
Thursday, July 22 - Saturday, July 24 – Ms. Lisa Fischer
Monday, July 26 – Michel Camilo
Tuesday, July 27 – Judith Hill
Wednesday, July 28 - Thursday, July 29 – Joe Lovano Quartet
Friday, July 30 - Sunday, Aug 1 – Al Di Meola
Monday, Aug 2 – Eddie Palmieri Residency
Wednesday, Aug 4 - Sunday, Aug 8 – Ron Carter Quartet w/ Renee Rosnes, Jimmy Greene, Payton Crossley
Monday, Aug 9 - Tuesday, Aug 10 – Isaiah Sharkey
Wednesday, Aug 11 - Thursday, Aug 12 – Digable Planets
Friday Aug 13 - Sunday, Aug 15 – John Pizzarelli Better Days Ahead (Solo Guitar Takes on Pat Metheny)