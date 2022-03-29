Blue Note Jazz Fest 2022 lineup: George Clinton, Robert Glasper, RAKIM, more

The Blue Note Jazz Festival has announced its 2022 edition that will happen throughout June at venues across NYC, including Blue Note New York, Sony Hall, The Town Hall, and SummerStage in Central Park.

They've just announced this year's lineup, which includes George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic's 6/15 Summerstage show, as well as performances by Charles Lloyd, Al Di Meola, Chief Adjuah (fka Christian Scott Adjuah), RAKIM with Ravi Coltrane, Bilal, Chris Botti, Macy Gray, Kenny G, Madeleine Peyroux, Bill Frisell, Dave Holland & Kenny Barron, Robert Cray, Kenny Garrett, José James, DOMi & JD Beck, Dizzy Gillespie Big Band, Theo Croker and more. Check out the announced lineup in the poster below.

The festival kicks off on June 1 in Washington Square Park with Robert Glasper and special guests. That's a free show that starts at 7 PM.

The festival also says it has a big headliner announcement coming April 26 (which is also the date SummerStage is announcing its full lineup).

Tickets for the 2022 Blue Note Jazz are on sale now.