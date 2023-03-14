Blue Note Jazz Fest 2023: Grace Jones, NxWorries, Buddy Guy, Meshell Ndegeocello, more

The Blue Note Jazz Festival has announced its 2023 edition which runs May 31 through July 2 at venues all over NYC, and includes shows with Grace Jones, Pat Metheny, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge,) Robert Glasper, BJ The Chicago Kid, Meshell Ndegeocello, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys, blues legend Buddy Guy, and more.

The kickoff show is Grace Jones at Hammerstein Ballroom on May 31, and tickets are on sale now. The NxWorries show is part of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Festival on June 24 at Prospect Park with Robert Glasper, Lalah Hathaway & Bilal, and BJ The Chicago Kid and tickets for that show go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 AM.

Tickets for most just-announced Blue Note Jazz Festival shows are on sale now Check out the full schedule below.

BLUE NOTE JAZZ FESTIVAL LINEUP

May 31—Grace Jones—Hammerstein Ballroom

June 1—Ghost-Note—Blue Note

June 1—Mashina—Beacon Theatre

June 2—Ghost-Note—Blue Note

June 2—Ms. Lisa Fischer—Sony Hall

June 3—Ghost-Note—Blue Note

June 3—Avery Sunshine—Sony Hall

June 3—Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers + John Scofield,

Kenny Garrett, Christian McBride—Town Hall

June 4—Ghost-Note—Blue Note

June 4—Harlem Blues Project—Blue Note Brunch

June 5—Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys—Blue Note

June 6—Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys—Blue Note

June 7—Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys—Blue Note

June 8—Lettuce & Friends—Blue Note

June 9—Lettuce & Friends—Blue Note

June 9—Manhattan Transfer—Sony Hall

June 10—Lettuce & Friends—Blue Note

June 10—Cortex—Sony Hall

June 10—Chucho Valdés & Paquito D'Rivera—Town Hall

June 11—Lettuce & Friends—Blue Note

June 11—Harlem Gospel Choir—Blue Note Brunch

June 12—Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys—Blue Note

June 13—Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys—Blue Note

June 14—Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys—Blue Note

June 15—Soulive—Blue Note

June 16—Soulive—Blue Note

June 17— Soulive—Blue Note

June 18—Soulive—Blue Note

June 18—Buddy Guy—SummerStage

June 18—Harlem Gospel Choir—Blue Note Brunch

June 19—TAUK—Blue Note

June 20—The Motet—Blue Note

June 21—The Motet—Blue Note

June 21—Meshell Ndegeocello—Sony Hall

June 22—Ron Carter—Blue Note

June 22—Omara Portuondo—Sony Hall

June 23—Ron Carter—Blue Note

June 23—Sergio Mendes—Sony Hall

June 24—Ron Carter—Blue Note

June 24—Pat Metheny Side-Eye—Beacon Theatre

June 24—NxWorries, Robert Glasper with Lalah Hathaway & Bilal, BJ The Chicago Kid—Celebrate Brooklyn

June 25—Ron Carter—Blue Note

June 25—Harlem Gospel Choir—Blue Note Brunch

June 26—Julius Rodriquez—Blue Note

June 27—Ron Carter—Blue Note

June 28—Ron Carter—Blue Note

June 28—Harlem Gospel Choir Sings Nina Simone—Sony Hall

June 29—Soulive—Blue Note

June 30—Soulive—Blue Note

July 1—Soulive—Blue Note

July 2—Soulive—Blue Note