Blue Note Jazz Fest 2023: Grace Jones, NxWorries, Buddy Guy, Meshell Ndegeocello, more
The Blue Note Jazz Festival has announced its 2023 edition which runs May 31 through July 2 at venues all over NYC, and includes shows with Grace Jones, Pat Metheny, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge,) Robert Glasper, BJ The Chicago Kid, Meshell Ndegeocello, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys, blues legend Buddy Guy, and more.
The kickoff show is Grace Jones at Hammerstein Ballroom on May 31, and tickets are on sale now. The NxWorries show is part of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Festival on June 24 at Prospect Park with Robert Glasper, Lalah Hathaway & Bilal, and BJ The Chicago Kid and tickets for that show go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 AM.
Tickets for most just-announced Blue Note Jazz Festival shows are on sale now Check out the full schedule below.
BLUE NOTE JAZZ FESTIVAL LINEUP
May 31—Grace Jones—Hammerstein Ballroom
June 1—Ghost-Note—Blue Note
June 1—Mashina—Beacon Theatre
June 2—Ghost-Note—Blue Note
June 2—Ms. Lisa Fischer—Sony Hall
June 3—Ghost-Note—Blue Note
June 3—Avery Sunshine—Sony Hall
June 3—Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers + John Scofield,
Kenny Garrett, Christian McBride—Town Hall
June 4—Ghost-Note—Blue Note
June 4—Harlem Blues Project—Blue Note Brunch
June 5—Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys—Blue Note
June 6—Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys—Blue Note
June 7—Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys—Blue Note
June 8—Lettuce & Friends—Blue Note
June 9—Lettuce & Friends—Blue Note
June 9—Manhattan Transfer—Sony Hall
June 10—Lettuce & Friends—Blue Note
June 10—Cortex—Sony Hall
June 10—Chucho Valdés & Paquito D'Rivera—Town Hall
June 11—Lettuce & Friends—Blue Note
June 11—Harlem Gospel Choir—Blue Note Brunch
June 12—Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys—Blue Note
June 13—Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys—Blue Note
June 14—Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys—Blue Note
June 15—Soulive—Blue Note
June 16—Soulive—Blue Note
June 17— Soulive—Blue Note
June 18—Soulive—Blue Note
June 18—Buddy Guy—SummerStage
June 18—Harlem Gospel Choir—Blue Note Brunch
June 19—TAUK—Blue Note
June 20—The Motet—Blue Note
June 21—The Motet—Blue Note
June 21—Meshell Ndegeocello—Sony Hall
June 22—Ron Carter—Blue Note
June 22—Omara Portuondo—Sony Hall
June 23—Ron Carter—Blue Note
June 23—Sergio Mendes—Sony Hall
June 24—Ron Carter—Blue Note
June 24—Pat Metheny Side-Eye—Beacon Theatre
June 24—NxWorries, Robert Glasper with Lalah Hathaway & Bilal, BJ The Chicago Kid—Celebrate Brooklyn
June 25—Ron Carter—Blue Note
June 25—Harlem Gospel Choir—Blue Note Brunch
June 26—Julius Rodriquez—Blue Note
June 27—Ron Carter—Blue Note
June 28—Ron Carter—Blue Note
June 28—Harlem Gospel Choir Sings Nina Simone—Sony Hall
June 29—Soulive—Blue Note
June 30—Soulive—Blue Note
July 1—Soulive—Blue Note
July 2—Soulive—Blue Note