Mandolinist Sierra Hull heads into new territory with “Less” remix (watch the video)

Bluegrass and country musician Sierra Hull has been playing professionally for a long time, putting out her first album and playing the Grand Ole Opry at age 10, playing Carnegie Hall at 12, and signing with Rounder by 13. Her 2016 album Weighted Mind was produced by Bela Fleck and featured Alison Krauss, Abigail Washburn, and Rhiannon Giddens, and when not making her own records she's guests on other people's records, like Molly Tuttle's When You're Ready and Sturgill Simpson's Cuttin' Grass. Last year's 25 Trips found her expanding her sound even further with elements of dreampop and electronic music.

Sierra's now taking that even further with a remix of 25 Trips' "Less" by Andrew Petroff, taking the song into almost trip hop territory a la Massive Attack's "Teardrop" (or maybe Jose Gonzalez' version). “Less is one of my favorite tracks from the 25 Trips album," Sierra says. "It was really exciting working with Andrew Petroff making this remix come to life in a fresh way—building up from a simple arrangement of octave mandolin, vocals and strings to a huge sound complete with two different types of electric mandolins."

We're premiering the striking video for the song which Sierra says was shot over a few days in Nashville with director Rob Laughter. "It was my first time being really hands on in the entire process from concept to final edits.”

Watch the video, and listen to the original, below.