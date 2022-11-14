Blur announce first show in 8 years

Blur are back! (Again.) The Britpop legends have announced their first show in eight years, happening at London's Wembley Stadium on July 8, 2023 with slowthai, Self Esteem, and Jockstrap. Tickets go on sale Friday (11/18) with presales starting Wednesday (11/16).

"We really love playing these songs and thought it's about time we did it again," Damon Albarn said in a statement. Graham Coxon adds, "I’m really looking forward to playing with my Blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs… Blur live shows are always amazing for me. A nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces…"

No word on other dates yet, but our fingers are crossed!