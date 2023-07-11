Blur announce ‘The Ballad of Darren’ release show and livestream

The July 21 release date of Blur's anticipated album The Ballad of Darren is fast approaching. The band have been playing live shows all summer (their first in nearly a decade), and they've now announced a one-night-only performance where they'll play the album in full. The show goes down on July 25 at Eventim Apollo in London. The event-- "the first and only time the band will play the complete album live from start to finish" -- will be livestreamed and re-broadcast globally.

"Blur present The Ballad of Darren" is presented by Driift. Livestream tickets are available now, and physical tickets go on sale on Tuesday, July 18, at 10am BST for fans who have pre-ordered the album (pre-orders for ticket access close on 7/17 at 3pm BST). The livestream schedule is listed below.

"Blur present The Ballad of Darren" Schedule

Live: Tuesday, July 25th 9:00pm BST

Rebroadcast #1: Tuesday, July 25th 8:00pm EDT

Rebroadcast #2: Tuesday, July 25th 8:00pm PDT

Rebroadcast #3: Wednesday, July 26th 8:00pm AEST

On Demand: Wednesday, July 26th at 1:00pm BST - Friday, July 28th at 1:00pm BST